Candace Cameron Bure just got very candid about her time on "The View."

The "Fuller House" star was a cohost on the morning show for just two seasons from 2015-2016, alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Raven-Symone, Michelle Collins, Paula Faris, Sara Haines, Jedidiah Bila and Sunny Hostin at different moments throughout her run.

She left the show shortly after Raven, citing her work on Netflix's "Full House" revival, other TV projects and the constant bicoastal travel as reasons for her exit.

"That was a super tough job," she said in a new interview with Good Housekeeping. "It helped me grow a lot, but that was the most difficult job I've had to date."

She told the publication that keeping up on all the political stories was "tiring," and noted her conservative POV made it "harder" to get her points across to the show's more liberal audience and cohosts. "You always feel like you're fighting to speak your opinion," she added.

Going forward, Bure said she'd be down for more talk shows in the future -- but only if it's "a little lighter and more fun" than the ABC series.

She also spoke to the magazine about the end of "Fuller House," which will come to a close after the final nine episodes drop later this year. Noting it was "rough" to film those last episodes, Bure said she's proud so many people know her as her character from the long-running series.

"If I am forever known as D.J. Tanner and everyone's big sister, I will be thrilled and happy," she said. "Full House and Fuller House have brought so much joy, comfort, and love to so many people. There's nothing more I want to be associated with than wonderful and positive things. I embrace the show as an adult just as I embraced it back when I was 10 years old."

Bure's issue of Good Housekeeping hits newsstands April 28.