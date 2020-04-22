Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Kelly Dodd Calls Coronavirus 'God's Way of Thinning the Herd', Then Apologizes
She made the "stupid" comment after receiving backlash for flying across the country during a pandemic.

Kelly Dodd has apologized for her "stupid" remarks regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Real Housewives of Orange County" star received backlash from critics on Tuesday after posting videos of herself flying from New York to Los Angeles during the outbreak and replying with a few choice statements that landed her in even more hot water.

"If it's dangerous why are the airlines still flying?" Kelly began her clap backs. "You think I want to fly? I had to get back, how is that elitist? People are so judge mental it's sick!!"

In another comment, she added, ""Do you know how many people died from the H1N1, the swine flu or SARS ?? It’s 25% get your facts straight you only hearing numbers not the reality!! It’s God’s way of thinning the herd!!"

Later that day, Kelly took to her Instagram Live -- and took down the videos -- to issue a mea culpa after followers buried her online for her "insensitive comments."

"I want to give a public apology," Kelly said while filming outside in front of a gorgeous pool. "When I wrote that it's God's way of thinning the herd that's not what I meant. What I meant was, do these pandemics happen because it's God's way? I'm not God, I'm not insensitive, I feel bad for all the families that lost loved ones and I do think we should all stay home and protect everybody."

"That's not what I meant and I want to apologize to anyone that got offended, OK? I'm sorry."

Kelly wasn't finished begging for forgiveness as she added another clip to her public apology.

"So for anybody who felt offended by my stupid writing of God thinning the herd, I don't -- I'm just asking a question," she continued. "Is it God's way of thinning the herd? I don't know. I just feel bad and my choice of words were stupid and I hope you guys can all forgive me for saying something so ridiculous and so stupid."

"So again, please accept my apology and I feel bad for everybody out there that has lost loved ones and I hope everybody's safe and protects themselves from this pandemic."

The apology, however, didn't mention the backlash she received after posting a video on Monday where she had a COVID-19 swab test, as followers pointed out such tests have been hard to come by for many in need.

One Twitter user asked, "How did you get tested? People who have symptoms can't get a test."

"You can get tested if you know people!" Kelly replied.

#KellyDodd#RHOC#Coronavirus
