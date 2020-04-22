They may not be together anymore, but Khloe Kardashian hasn't totally ruled out having a second child with Tristan Thompson.

This season on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Khloe has been been planning for her future, deciding to freeze her eggs in case she decides to have more children down the line.

In a sneak peek at tonight's episode, Khloe explained that she's been getting hormone injections, before going over her options with her sisters.

Speaking with Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, Khloe said she's thinking about getting a sperm donor so she can have frozen embryos instead. "The bonus of doing embryos," she explained, "you get to see which are your stronger embryos, which are healthy, you get to know all that by mixing them with sperm."

As she said she did "have a sperm donor" lined up, Kendall asked to see a picture. "Tristan!" Khloe exclaimed, as Kendall said she thought her sister "went to a bank."

"After my doctor's appointment, I talked to Tristan because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA testing, I do think it's the smartest point," Khloe explained in a confessional. "It's weird, because Tristan and I, we're not together, I don't know which way to go."

If she did decide to go with Tristan, she explained that she'd make him sign legal paperwork saying he was just her donor and nothing more. While it's an option, she also said she could change her mind about the embryos should she meet someone else down the line.

Kris Jenner was the first one to float Tristan's name out there earlier this season, when Khloe first decided to freeze her eggs. At the time, she simply told her mom, "I'm not there yet, thank you."

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" airs Thursdays on E!

View Photos Instagram