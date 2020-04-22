Maya Hawke 'Annoyed' at Parents' Generation, Struggling in Self-Isolation: 'I Am in Mourning for My Life'

Like many Americans, "Stranger Things" star Maya Hawke is going a little stir-crazy and struggling amid ongoing self-isolation mandates due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe.

At the same time, she said in a new interview with Nylon that she's "so annoyed" at her parents' generation. "They had it so easy, they were all just high and driving around in cool, gas guzzling cars," she said. "Destroying our environment and voting for the wrong people, and having no wars and no plagues and no pandemics."

Comparing their situation to the current one, the 21-year-old actress said, "We're in our 20s, we're supposed to be having fun, and doing drugs, and partying. But instead ... we have to be worried about our planet dying, and we have to worry about this pandemic, and we have a horrible president, and it's just really irritating, and they really f--ked us."

Part of Hawke's frustration seems to be the fact that she had just been getting her independent life started with her own apartment in New York City when COVID-19 upended all of her plans, sending the young daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke back home to live with and help homeschool her four younger siblings.

While obviously her Hollywood experience is a far cry from the average American's, there's still a resonance with Generation Z who are seeing their young adulthood rites of passage stripped away and delayed indefinitely due to an unprecedentedly disruptive global crisis.

"I moved out and got my whole life together and became a person," Hawke lamented. "And this disease is like, 'Ha ha ha, just kidding! You're a kid, and you live with your parents.'"

Admitting that there are days that include "a significant amount of crying," Hawke said life in self-isolation is an unpleasant combination of "constant anxiety and constant nothingness."

After production on Season 4 of "Stranger Things" was halted, Hawke headed home where she splits her time between her parents, divorced since 2005. "I'm in mourning for my life," she said, hyper-aware of her privilege. "That's a joke. I'm fine. I'm very fortunate. But totally depressed and confused."

She did, however, say that she nevertheless feels like she's going through the stages of grief in trying to process and deal with such an overwhelming reality. "I was angry about it. I was in denial. And then I was bargaining: I'm going to fix it! And now I'm in resignation or whatever. I'm just sort of like, this is my new forever," she said.

