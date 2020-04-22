News By TooFab Staff |
NY 'Snitch Line' Scrapped After It's Bombarded with Penis Pics, Hitler Memes
Getty/Twitter

Some folks aren't too happy about New York Mayor Bill de Blasio's new hotline to report social distancing violators.

Critics found the idea of snitching on their neighbors who haven't adhered to the new coronavirus pandemic mandates a bit much, as they bombarded the text number and 3-1-1 app with their idea of "hell no."

The lines of communication were flooded with harsh complaints, middle finger snaps, pictures of penises, Hitler comparisons and Karen memes, according to the New York Post.

"Comrade citizen! Report all suspected anti-distancing activities to friendly New York Ministry of Social Cleanliness!" wrote one Twitter user alongside a picture of Nazi soldiers.

Another follower wanted to report de Blasio, Governor Cuomo, his daughter and George Stephanopoulos after pictures emerged of them not wearing face masks over the last few weeks.

And a caller phoned in a tip that de Blasio was giving oral sex in an alley way.

"He looked at me -- and coofed in my direction," the caller said, according to a screenshot of the 3-1-1 call provided to the outlet.

"Coofed" is a slang term being used for a coronavirus-infected cough.

The tipline was eventually suspended temporarily after the deluge of improper responses.

"The city has begun vetting everything before dispersing the information to precincts," a NYPD source told the outlet.

De Blasio first announced the tip line via Twitter on April 18 where he encouraged Big Apple residents to photograph social distancing violators and report them.

Despite the backlash, more than 14,000 reports have been submitted, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Per the news source, no legal action has been taken against the rule-breakers.

Check out more social media responses below!

