Isolation has caused people to come up with creative ways to stave off boredom, but for one Virginia teen, an indoor game of hide-and-seek proved a little too exciting.

Amari Dancy, 18, got stuck inside her washing machine on Sunday while playing the game with her younger relatives at her Woodbridge, VA home, according to NBC News.

"We already had hid underneath the bed, in the closet, and we couldn't go down into the basement," Amari told the outlet. "So, I was like 'Oh, OK, let's just hide in the washer machine."

The impulsive decision caused her to be trapped in the appliance, as her cousin found her and the family called for help.

"So the fire department came in and introduced themselves and then asked her name and what happened," Dancy's aunt, Suni Dancy, explained. "She said, 'Well, I was playing hide-and-seek,' and he said, 'Well, did you win?'

Suni said the emergency responders removed the top of the washing machine and were able to safely help Amari out of it.

"I was really worried to see if they were going to get me out or not," Amari confessed. "Once they figured out what to do -- I just felt relieved. I just wanted to be out of there."

The family had a good laugh as Amari rarely plays games with the younger relatives, according to Suni.

"I mean it's pretty embarrassing, but all I can do is laugh it off," Amari explained to NBC News. "I had a laugh out of it, my family had a laugh out of it, I'm OK. As long as I'm OK, that's all that matters to me."

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Getty/Instagram