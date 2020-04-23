Egypt Criss has one simple rule to being in her wedding party -- don't hate on her fiance.

The "Growing Up Hip Hop" star spoke with TooFab about the upcoming season of the popular WeTV series and gave insight to why her co-star and cousin, Tee Tee Francis, didn't make the cut for being a bridesmaid in her sure-to-be fabulous Jamaican wedding come next summer.

"I have my bridesmaids all set up," the 21-year-old began. "I was trying to make Tee Tee a bridesmaid, but -- ya know -- all of my bridesmaids have to like my soon-to-be husband."

Egypt and her mom -- Pepa from Salt-N-Pepa -- busted out laughing at this nugget of matrimony logic, as Egypt explained that Tee Tee "knows the answer herself."

"She said 'I feel like they gotta like my husband a little bit,'" Pepa chimed in with a laugh.

Last season, Tee Tee made her feelings known on Egypt's fiance, rapper Sammattick, when she told her cousin and aunt, "I still don't trust him. And I still don't like him."

Those words appeared to be on Egypt's mind when she continued the TooFab convo with more hilarious common sense, adding how awkward it would be if the minister were to ask if anyone had an objection to the coupling and her own bridesmaid wouldn't be able to "forever hold their peace."

"When it comes the time, I don't want one of my bridesmaids to stand up and (makes coughing sound)," Egypt said with a giggle.

As to whether Tee Tee would at least be in attendance, the incomparable mother-daughter duo emphatically answered, "Of course."

"Family is family is family no matter what," explained Egypt. "I'm the type, I don't even care what you do, I'm like, 'I'm always going to be here when you're ready to be cool, I'm totally here.'"

"I'm not going to let anyone come in between -- even if it's blood family or family that I choose," she said, reiterating, "Family is family no matter what. Nothing's gonna separate that"

One "Growing Up Hip Hop" cast member who will not be anywhere near proximity of Egypt and Sam saying "I do" is Briana Latrise.

"Well, she kind of decided she didn't want to be a part of the family by her actions," detailed Egypt.

"Yeah, she's ruuuuuude," added Pepa. "Sorry!"

Egypt and Briana aren't on the best of terms, as Briana allegedly said she was "faking" their friendship, according to Egypt. If that's the case, Egypt said her "special day" won't be having any "risk factors."

What transpired between the two former friends causing Briana to be crossed off the guest list all goes down on the latest season of "Growing Up Hip Hop," which premieres Thursday.

In an exclusive clip obtained by TooFab, Egypt and Pepa discuss how Egpyt is finally going to stand up for herself after Tee Tee ruined her birthday party and ditched the engagement party.

"Honestly this has pissed me off, this has really pissed me off," Egypt explained to Pepa in the clip. "I've not done anything to deserve it."

"I don't know what I'm gonna do yet, I'm sorry, I'll let you know," she added before storming out and slamming the door.

Find out how Egypt is going to handle the drama on Thursday's season premiere of "Growing Up Hip Hop" on WETV.

