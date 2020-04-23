Tom Hanks proved he is not only America's Sweetheart, but Australia's as well.

The Oscar winner sent a touching note and a Corona brand typewriter (Tom famously collects the machines) to an eight-year-old from the Gold Coast, who had written a letter to Tom about being bullied over his name.

Corona De Vries wrote to the actor and his wife, Rita, after the couple spent two weeks quarantined Down Under after both tested positive for COVID-19.

A Queensland boy named Corona who wrote to @tomhanks about being bullied over his name has received a reply and a gift from the Hollywood superstar. #7NEWS https://t.co/Jx3vNpurQy — 7NEWS Australia (@7NewsAustralia) April 23, 2020

"I heard on the news you and your wife had caught the coronavirus," began Corona's correspondence, per Channel 7 News. "Are you ok?"

"I love my name but at school people call me the coronavirus," the boy, who is named after the outer most layer of the sun, added. "I get very sad and angry when people call me this."

Corona had posted the letter on April 6 and recently received the reply from the "Forrest Gump" star.

"Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful," Tom wrote. "Thank you for being such a good friend. Friends make their friends feel good when they are down."

"I saw you on TV, even though I was back in the USA already - and all healthy. Even though I was no longer sick, getting your letter made me feel even better."

"You know, you are the only person I've ever known to have the name Corona — like the ring around the sun, a crown," Tom continued.

"I thought this typewriter would suit you. Ask a grown up how it works. And use it to write me back."

And handwritten on the bottom of the letter was, "P.S. You got a friend in ME!"

Corona, undoubtedly, was ecstatic from the kind gesture.

"He said I'm a friend to him," he told Reuters. "I'm gonna write back soon!"

