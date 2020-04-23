Garcelle Beauvais proved she's not to be messed with on Wednesday's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," as the new star recalled how she retaliated against her ex-husband Mike Nilon when she found out about his alleged affair.

In 2010, she and Nilon had a nasty split, following nearly nine years of marriage. The two are parents to 11-year-old twin sons Jax and Jaid. On RHOBH, she spoke about their relationship falling apart while giving friend Ali Landry -- who knows a thing or two about cheating exes herself -- a tour of her new home.

"Mike Nilon and I were married for 9 years. We were sort of like the Hollywood couple. I'm an actress, he's an agent, we'd go to fabulous parties, we had two boys," Garcelle explained in a confessional. "Mike was reliable, he was sweet. I really thought this was my last stop."

Speaking with Landry, she said she could "remember the day that my life just changed from what I knew," saying Ali could empathize with her. Landry was married to Mario Lopez for two weeks before having the marriage annulled, after Lopez admitted to cheating on her days before their wedding.

"One day 9 years ago, I said, 'Hey Mike, can I use your phone'" recalled Garcelle of her own drama. "I look at your phone and see a text that says, 'I love you.' I say, 'What's this?' and his face changed. He said, 'I've been having an affair.' I said, 'How long?' and he said five years."

"I'm a hot head, so that night I wrote an e-mail to friends and colleagues at Mike's work and the subject was 'What does Tiger Woods, Jesse James and Mike Nilon have in common?'" she continued. "And that e-mail got leaked to the press."

In 2010, Page Six posted the e-mail, which read: "I found out today that MY husband of almost 9 yrs has been having an affair for 5 yrs with some slut in Chicago. I am devastated!!!! And I have been duped!! Our boys don’t deserve this!"

When Landry asked whether Garcelle was "grateful" about what happened in hindsight, she answered affirmatively. "100%," she said, "I wouldn't wish it on my own enemy. But I know who I am. I know how much I've grown."

In a confessional, a producer asked her if she knows what happened to the other woman.

"I have no idea what happened," she replied. "I was devastated, so I didn't care what happened to her. My priority was taking care of my children and now I feel like it's my time."

TooFab has contacted Mike Nilon seeking comment.

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" airs Wednesdays on Bravo.