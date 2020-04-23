Julianne Hough opened up about being in quarantine without her husband of three years, Brooks Laich.

During an Oprah Magazine interview , the "Dancing with the Stars" alum , 31, revealed the pros and cons of self-isolating in Los Angeles, while her ex-hockey player partner, 36, practices social distancing in Idaho.

"I've been on my own," the actress began. "My husband is in Idaho doing lots of yard work -- and so we're kind of doing our separate things right now. But it's really been a magical time."

Julianne went on to say how her life is different now, not only from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, but also from simply growing up.

"I think in my 30's, I've always been around people, and I'm always trying to create and do a lot of things," she explained. "But this is new, it's a little different. I don't feel lonely, but I definitely feel alone. I think there's a big difference."

"I feel alone -- I miss people a lot," she continued. "I wanna hug them and talk to them, but I'm really enjoying this time where I can really connect to what's really important in my life and look forward to when we get out of this -- Who do I want to step into? Who do I want to arrive in this new world as?"

For Brooks, he said he is enjoying his time in Idaho, as it's a chance for him to work on his 10-acre property that needed some TLC.

"I wanted to spend more time here," he said recently on his "How Men Think" podcast. "The place also needed an overhaul. It really needed a cleaning. We have a yard in Los Angeles, but here, [my dog] is out here all day. I'm on the water. I can fish here. I have a buddy I can go hunting with. There's lots to do and I just love being up here."

After rumors began swirling that the couple's marriage was in trouble as they are isolating in different states, outlets reported that they spend time apart only because they are accustomed to doing "their own thing."

"They are still together, but just not quarantined in the same place" an insider told People. "Their relationship has always been like this, though."

Julianne, however, appears to be is focusing on what is important to her at this time.

"With everything going on, obviously my heart is with the frontline workers and the healthcare providers, and giving them my absolute love and affection, and feeling the weight of what's happening," she told Oprah Magazine. "But at the same time, I'm feeling very blessed that I've had this time to stop and pause."

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Thirst Traps Instagram