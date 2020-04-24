Eddie Van Halen Once Held Gun to Fred Durst's Head, Author Claims

A jam session took a horrible turn when Eddie Van Halen allegedly put a gun to Fred Durst's head, according to a video director.

In the book "Eruption in the Canyon: 212 Days & Nights With the Genius of Eddie Van Halen," author Andrew Bennett details the time he spent filming the band Van Halen at work in their studio between 2004 and 2007, including an anecdote of Van Halen and Durst attempting to collaborate, according to Ultimate Rock Classics.

The incident, as told to Bennett by Van Halen, took place after Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland left the band around 2001 and a record executive suggested Van Halen and Durst work together.

Bennett claims Durst responded, "That would be hilarious. The greatest guitar player ever plays with the worst band ever," as Van Halen chimed in, "F--k it, let's jam."

The odd couple ended up practicing together, but it was short lived as Van Halen took off when people started smoking marijuana, leaving his guitar equipment behind, and describing it as "like being a scholar amongst kindergartners."

After Durst wouldn't answer Van Halen's calls to swing by to pick up his goods, the famous guitarist allegedly hopped in an assault vehicle purchased from a military auction and drove on over to the "Nookie" singer's house.

"Eddie drove that assault vehicle through L.A., into Beverly Hills, then parked and left it running on the front lawn of the house Limp Bizkit was rehearsing in," wrote Bennett.

"He got out wearing no shirt, his hair in a Samurai bun on top of his head, his jeans held up with a strand of rope and combat boots held together by duct tape. And he had a gun in his hand."

"That asshole answered the door," Van Halen told Bennett, according to the book. "I put my gun to that stupid f--king red hat of his, and I said, 'Where’s my s--t, motherf--ker?' That f--king guy just turned to one of his employees and starts yelling at him to grab my s--t."

Bennett claimed Van Halen stood on the lawn, smoking a cigarette with the gun pointed at Durst as his equipment was loaded into the vehicle.

It's worth noting, the band Van Halen was unhappy with the results of Bennett's filming at the time and ended up in court to stop him from releasing a documentary in 2018, according to TMZ.

TooFab has reached out for comment from both Eddie Van Halen and Fred Durst.

