Ellen Pompeo is Struggling to Explain This Very Awkward Harvey Weinstein Video

Ellen Pompeo is attempting to explain some very hard to explain comments she made.

The "Grey's Anatomy" star took to Twitter on Thursday to address a very awkward resurfaced interview, in which she appeared to blame Harvey Weinstein's victims.

In the interview, given at Oxford University in July of 2018, the actress is asked about the #TimesUp and #MeToo movements — and her answer raised some eyebrows.

She said that, while not wanting to make an excuse for "pigs in Hollywood", men had learned the behavior from centuries of getting away with it; "I think women have to also be responsible for the signals that we put out, for the messages that we put out, and the way we present ourselves."

She said, "I'm not ashamed to say it -- as an actor you certainly, certainly, go in a room with the idea that this director needs to fall in love with me to give me this part. And so as women, we flirt."

"I think we are aware of our power, especially women, of seduction very early on. And we use it. And it comes in good handy, in a lot of instances, it does come in handy."

She continued: "But I do think we bear some responsibility, not all, but it takes two to tango for sure. That's not to blame the victims."

Unprompted, Pompeo then claimed she had been in a room with Harvey Weinstein -- although she was quick to point out she was never alone with him -- and wouldn't have done it at night.

"I sat at a table with him, I had a probably two-and-a-half hour conversation with him," she said. "He never said anything inappropriate to me, he never made any sort of physical advance to me."

Hey girls sorry if video clips are upsetting!! Its out of context & it’s too serious a subject to talk about on a platform like this...people who have been abused or assaulted should seek guidance from a therapist... this is not a healthy place for topics this serious. https://t.co/SLsgtKuIoN — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) April 23, 2020

For those who feel offended or are taking this personally this panel was 2 + years ago and it was way before the whole stories of the women came out I Certainly didn’t know he was a rapist at that point ... that took shit to a whole different level. https://t.co/gvvfPIw25f — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) April 23, 2020

"He did nothing inappropriate to me. Now had he — I would have picked up that glass and smashed him across the side of the face with it," she boasted.

"It's all what we're willing to tolerate in our self-esteem, and what are we going to put up with, and what are we going to compromise to be liked, to be loved, to be accepted? How bad do we want to be in show business?"

When a clip of the interview resurfaced and began doing the rounds on Twitter, with some calling it "disgusting" and "victim shaming", Ellen went on the defensive.

In a series of tweets, she said the clip was "out of context" — even though the context of the interview question was clearly about TimesUp, MeToo, and sexual assault — and it was she who brought up the concept of who was to blame.

"Hey girls sorry if video clips are upsetting!!" she tweeted. " Its out of context & it's too serious a subject to talk about on a platform like this...people who have been abused or assaulted should seek guidance from a therapist... this is not a healthy place for topics this serious."

Okay so I was just told The Times story was out before this but I didn’t read it ... I only was really following the story on the news once the trial began — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) April 23, 2020

In a follow up tweet, she claimed she didn't know Harvey Weinstein was a rapist — even though she says in the clip she would smash him across the face with a glass if he ever did anything to her.

"For those who feel offended or are taking this personally this panel was 2 + years ago and it was way before the whole stories of the women came out I Certainly didn't know he was a rapist at that point ... that took shit to a whole different level."

Twitter users quickly pointed out that her timeline did not add up: the New York Times article that kicked off the movement against Weinstein was published in October of 2017; by the end of that month more than 80 women had made accusations against him, a full nine months before her interview. He was even arrested and charged with rape by May of 2018, two months before her interview.

Again, Pompeo attempted to dig upwards via tweet: "Okay so I was just told The Times story was out before this but I didn't read it ... I only was really following the story on the news once the trial began," she claimed.

In a further slew of tweets, she insisted sexual harassment and assault were "two different things":

And... I’m talking about harassment... not assault. Two different things. I was speaking about MY experience of being harassed in Hollywood and my outlook on it — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) April 23, 2020

for years before times up women had to put up with harassment and still do on a regular basis ...it was just part of the job as it is in a lot or all professions ...we couldn’t complain like we can now. If we complained we would be out and the man would stay. — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) April 23, 2020

&MY way of coping w/ whatever situations I’ve been in is not a comment on how other women handle things... again Thank God we can speak up now but once again assault and harassment are different both bad but different. Not sure of harassment is seen by law enforcement as a crime — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) April 23, 2020

