It appears Dax Shepard has learned a new skill while in quarantine.

In a squirm-inducing video posted by his wife, Kristen Bell, on Instagram Friday, the 45-year-old actor performed "surgery" on himself by removing a pin from his broken arm.

At the beginning of the clip, Shepard can be seen talking on the phone with his doctor as he announces that he's going to "commence the procedure."

"Yep, that feels weird," the "Armchair Expert" host said before successfully pulling out the pin. Bell, 39, and their two daughters, Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5, can be heard cheering in the background.

"Yeah, it's out! There's no blood spurting everywhere," Shepard joked on the phone. "I'm coming for your job, doctor. I'm gonna add pin removal to my resume now."

"Am I the worst patient you ever had," he added with a laugh. "I'm texting you nonstop and now I'm pulling pins out you put in."

As Shepard finished up his conversation on the phone, one of their daughters is heard asking Bell, "Can I see the pin? Is it covered in blood?"

"The Good Place" informed her daughter that there was no blood.

Bell poked fun at her husband in the post's caption, writing, "We're on day 'I can do my own surgery' of quarentine [sic]."

Several celebrities took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the graphic video.

"HOL.Y.SHIT.DAX," wrote Darcy Carden, Bell's co-star on "The Good Place." Actor Max Greenfield also chimed in, writing, "That was cool for real 😎"

"I'm gagging so hard," added "Glow" star Jackie Tohn. "My bones feel like they're imploding and exploding at the same time so..."

Justin Long appeared to find Shepard and Bell's daughters' commentary to be noteworthy as he tagged Instagram account Overheard LA. "Hahaha 'Dada is taking his stuff out of his arm' 😬@overheardla," he wrote.

Though it's unknown how Shepard broke his arm, it looks like he's doing alright!

