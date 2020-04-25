Elisabeth Hasselbeck Claps Back at 'Aggressive' Meghan McCain

Elisabeth Hasselbeck defended herself after Meghan McCain said she didn't want to share "The View" stage with Elisabeth ever again.

In Wednesday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live," Meghan took Elisabeth to task for her March 11 appearance on the daytime talk show where she claimed prayer and Purell was her main defense in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"Yeah, somebody actually sent me a screenshot of my face when she actually said that," Meghan told host Andy Cohen. "I was, I took this virus seriously from the very beginning and thought, wow, this rhetoric was really dangerous."

"I think it's really, really unfortunate and dangerous that she said that," she continued. "I don't need to co-host with her again and it's unfortunate because I've been a huge fan for a long time and anybody's who's screwing around with this virus and putting out certain misinformation, I don't really have a lot of time for right now."

The conversation didn't appear to sit well with the former "Survivor" contestant, as she took to her Instagram late Friday night to clap back at her fellow Republican.

"I don't like being misrepresented, so we're gonna talk this out right here," Elisabeth said before asking her son, who was off-camera, what the family does when they are scared. "We pray, right? Have we been washing our hands and Purelling yes?" she continued, as she corrected her son to add "ma'm" after he answered.

"Good boy. How do we feel about social distancing since mommy has autoimmune things like celiac and asthma? Have we been pretty serious about it? Yes, pretty serious right?"

"So Meghan number one -- the day I came to 'The View' it was like pre-social distancing orders -- we were very early in the cycle of coronavirus and I will always always call on god and my prayer when things get scary and unknown. It is my first response and it is my best defense."

Elisabeth then cut off her video response, but her caption to the quick video holds the meat of her clap back.

"Golly. Getting kids to bed and apparently @meghanmccain is tossing out some anger my way," she began the post. "Meghan- i am going to call you and handle this in the best socially distanced direct manner possible - but hey girl - We are all just doing our best, and I don't know why you are taking an opportunity to be so aggressive toward me during such a stressful time."

"#1- I have always liked you and been a vocal defender of your family. I sure did not see this one coming. #2- we are all just trying to do our best, we should not be judging one another we should be in this together #3- get your quotes right. I never said I had the power to pray covid away. The day at the view I came to visit y'all because our hometown had been slammed with a tornado and lives were lost and a school needed help and I was trying to get word out. Nyc was not even in social distancing yet. It was March 11th- it was before anyone was even quarantining - It was the last day the show was in studio, and your major was still encouraging visitors to Chinatown and still working out in gyms!"

"#4 my quote was that I am going to pray and purell," she continued her lengthy response before reiterating prayer is always her first response and best defense.

CALMING CORONAVIRUS FEARS: After more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in the U.S. were confirmed on Tuesday evening, the co-hosts discuss Pres. Trump’s handling of the novel virus and share what precautions they’re taking amid the outbreak. https://t.co/A3KVbgImL2 pic.twitter.com/F48yqvzaQk — The View (@TheView) March 11, 2020

She then asked Megan to "turn off the meanness" and "lay off throwing social darts" at her.

"I'm a momma on my knees in prayer like many others - let’s get back in the same side and be #inthistogether 🙏🏻💕"

During her March appearance on the "The View," which ignited the current feud, Elisabeth bumps heads with co-hosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin in regards to Donald Trump's initial response to the coronavirus pandemic and explained how she is dealing with the outbreak.

"Yes, we take precautions, we're gonna Purell, pray that God's got us in our tomorrows, we pray that this coronavirus is extinguished, that it stops in its tracks," she explained.

"I think we should prepare, I think we should pray, I'm not going to let Coronavirus rule me," she continued. "I do think our leadership right now is pointing us to say 'Hey, this is not a panic situation. This is a precautionary situation, use Purell, wash our hands, we're gonna be okay guys!'"

Meanwhile, Meghan has yet to respond to Elisabeth's Instagram post, but TooFab will keep you posted!

