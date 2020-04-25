Kanye West has finally been named a "billionaire."

On Friday, Forbes announced they've added the 42-year-old rapper to their coveted list after "months of requests" for his financial records. Though the magazine gave Kanye the title, estimating his worth as $1.3 billion, the hip-hop star said Forbes undervalued his worth, claiming they shorted him around $2 billion.

"It's not a billion," the magazine said Kanye texted them. "It's $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count."

In the new report, Forbes explained why they didn't label the "Gold Digger" rapper as a billionaire when he graced the cover of the publication last year.

"Without sufficient documentation on his unusual stake, versus just his word and industry guesstimates, we didn't call him a billionaire," wrote journalist Zack O'Malley Greenburg.

While Kanye said at the time that "he's not a numbers guy," Forbes explained how Kanye publicly called them out for not giving him the title. And after the magazine revealed their annual billionaire's list earlier this month, the Yeezy founder texted them over his absence.

"You know what you're doing," Forbes said Kanye wrote in a message. "You're toying with me and I'm not finna lye [sic] down and take it anymore in Jesus name."

After being given "an authentic numeric look into Kanye, Inc," Forbes calculated Kanye's assets -- including his Yeezy sneaker collaboration with Adidas, his G.O.O.D. record label and his properties -- while also considering in his debts, "asset illiquidity," and the magazine's tendency to "look at self-appraisals somewhat skeptically."

Forbes then ultimately came to a total of $1.3 billion, giving Kanye the title of a billionaire, which Kanye claimed was undervaluing him.

The magazine also pointed out how in the past 40 years only two people have ever questioned their net worth: Prince Alwaleed bin Talal and President Donald Trump.

In fact, Kanye seemed to echo his political idol in many of his texts to Forbes, including "you're snubbing me and avoiding the truth at all costs."

Despite this, the "Famous" rapper can now call himself a billionaire with his net worth of $1.3 billion, which is $300 million more than his sister-in-law, Kylie Jenner, who was named the "youngest-ever self-made billionaire" back in 2018.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Celebrity Beach Bods Instagram