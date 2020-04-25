Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Will & Grace Creators Dish on Feud Between Megan Mullally and Debra Messing
The two stars were rumored to have friction on set last year, with Mullally taking a temporary leave of absence at the time.

The masterminds between "Will & Grace" finally addressed the rumors of a feud between the show's stars Megan Mullally and Debra Messing.

During an interview regarding the NBC sitcom's series finale with EW, creators David Kohan and Max Mutchnick were asked about the alleged friction between the two actresses and they answered tactfully by revealing the cast and crew came together to give the beloved show its deserved send-off.

"We always work under this kind of motto that everything's about the work," began Mutchnick. "It's just about the work. And so if we stay true to that, then we just keep you guys out of whatever happened on the set this year because it would have done nothing but get in the way of the stories that we wanted to tell."

How Will & Grace Said Goodbye in Its Second Series Finale and Where It Left Everyone

"It was not an easy year," he added. "But the permanent legacy of the show is much more important to us than any temporary squabble that would take place on the stage."

Well, that's a little bit of tea, even if it was served in an espresso cup.

Back in 2019 during the filming of the final season, fans went ham went they noticed the two comedic acting geniuses had stopped following each other on Instagram.

The rumor mill then spiraled into overdrive when Mullally then took an unexpected, temporary leave of absence from the show, having her character Karen sit out of two full episodes.

And eagle-eyed conspiracists threw some fuel on the feud flame when they noticed Mullally and Messing rarely took photos together for "Will & Grace" social media posts.

Debra Messing Says MAGA Fans 'Will Die' From Trump's Coronavirus 'Inaction'

However, co-star Eric McCormack attempted to put the rumors to rest while being interview by US Weekly last year.

"It seems crazy. It is crazy!" the actor said at the time. "I think people worried about that entirely too much. The four of us get along like a house on fire. We always have."

