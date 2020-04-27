Ryan Edwards' behavior continues to be a cause for concern for Maci Bookout on "Teen Mom OG."

In this exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's new episode, the reality TV star opens up about the fallout from son Bentley's birthday party -- at which she felt Ryan was not sober.

"Bentley's birthday party was a couple weeks ago and I'm still concerned about Ryan's sobriety," Maci said in a voiceover. "But I only allow Bentley to see him when he's with [his parents] Jen and Larry, so I know he's safe."

With Ryan's parents planning an ice skating outing with him and Bentley, Maci's husband Taylor asked how his wife felt about it following the party.

"In my opinion, he was 100% not sober," she told him, "He didn't look good."

"I wouldn't call you crazy if you thought that," Taylor said to his other half. "Part of that's just because it's happened so many times. It's not a knock on him. You have to think that way because it's your son."

As Maci said she hoped she was "wrong about Ryan," Taylor remarked that it sometimes "feels like it's one step forward, two steps backward," with Ryan.

"That's pretty much exactly what addiction and recovery is," said Maci. "It's always going to be this way, always."

Edwards has been open about his substance abuse issues on the show, opening up about how an addiction to painkillers led to a heroin dependency, for which he sought help in rehab.

"Teen Mom OG" airs Tuesdays on MTV.