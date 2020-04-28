Dr. Anthony Fauci Reacts to Brad Pitt Portraying Him on SNL

It was what he jokingly asked for, but what did Dr. Anthony Fauci actually think of Brad Pitt portraying him on "Saturday Night Live" over the weekend?

One of the leading members of Trump's White House Coronavirus Task Force, Dr. Fauci has become a voice of reason for many Americans amid uncertainty during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As such, it seemed only a matter of time before he would be parodied in some capacity on the venerable late-night sketch comedy show.

As such, Dr. Fauci was actually asked which celebrity he might like to see portray him on the show. Many notable political figures of late have been played by outside celebrities as opposed to regular members of the "SNL" cast, like Larry David taking on Bernie Sanders and, of course, Alec Baldwin's much-maligned (by Trump) take on Donald Trump.

The immunologist joked -- as many before him have -- that he'd "of course" love to see Brad Pitt, considered by many to be one of the most handsome men in Hollywood, bring him to life during an appearance on CNN's "New Day." And then, as a surprise to America and Dr. Fauci himself, that's exactly what happened.

In this past weekend's cold open for "SNL," Pitt appeared in full costume as the immunologist in a sketch where he attempted to translate the real meaning behind some of Trump's more surprising statement throughout the global battle against COVID-19. The performance was well received critically, but what did Fauci think?

Asked on Telemundo's "Un Nuevo Dia," Fauci declared, "I think he did great. I'm a great fan of Brad Pitt and that's the reason why when people ask me who I would like to play me I mention Brad Pitt. He's one of my favorite actors. I think he did a great job."

No mention of how handsome Pitt is? Sure, he's also a very good actor, but that wasn't a factor at all? Okay, Dr. Fauci.

When asked what he thought about Pitt's commentary on the White House response to the pandemic, Fauci said, "He did a pretty good job of putting everything together," emphasizing that the things Pitt talked about are "what's going on."

But what Fauci really appreciated was that Pitt took a moment at the close of the sketch to remove his wig and glasses to directly thank both Fauci and the medical workers who are truly the ones taking the fight to COVID-19.

"I think he showed that he is really a classy guy when at the end he took off his hair and thanked me and all of the health care workers," Fauci said. "So, not only is he a really great actor but he is actually a classy person."

You can check out Pitt as Dr. Anthony Fauci in the "Saturday Night Live" skit below:

