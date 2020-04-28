Howard Stern wants POTUS and his fans to drop dead.

During his SiriusXM radio show, the host proposed Donald Trump and his supporters get together and inject disinfectant, after the president questioned during a press briefing if doctors should research using cleaning products to possibly fight off the coronavirus.

"I would love it if Donald would get on TV and take an injection of Clorox and let's see if his theory works," Stern said. "Hold a big rally, say f--k this coronavirus, with all of his followers, and let them hug each other and kiss each other and have a big rally."

"A big cocktail of disinfectant," added his co-host Robin Quivers.

"Yeah. And all take disinfectant and all drop dead," Stern chimed in, according to the New York Daily News.

On Thursday, during a White House briefing , Trump mused, "Is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that."

The next day he said he was being "sarcastic."

When a fan called in to Stern's show on Monday to defend the President and his "sarcastic" excuse, Stern replied, "What's it going to take? I don't get it."

"I'm very frustrated. It is mind-blowing to me," Stern said. "We have such a disconnect in this country -- this [caller] is saying he saw that and he's OK with it."

When the caller suggested Stern -- who had Trump on his show several times before Trump sought political office -- was biased and would probably vote for Joe Biden, Stern clapped back, "I am all in on Joe Biden. You see the wall that's right next to you, I'll vote for the wall over a guy who tells me that I should pour Clorox into my mouth."

"Listen, I think we are in deep s--t. I think we could have been ahead of this curve."

The caller also asked Stern to stop talking politics, according to the news source.

"I don't recognize any of this as being Republican, I don't recognize it as being anything political. I see it as insanity," Stern said. "I don't know what is going on there, but I don't have a good feeling."

On Tuesday, per The Hollywood Reporter, Stern stood by his comment about Trump fans imbibing a disinfectant cocktail.

"How do you defend [Trump's] comments is my point?" Stern said. "It just seems to me that if you're going to follow the president blindly with everything he said -- including something absurd like that and defend it -- then go ahead, be my guest, go kill yourself if you want."

