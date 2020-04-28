Kara Keough Bosworth is honoring her infant son McCoy three weeks after his death.

On Monday, Bosworth, whose mother Jeana Keough starred on "The Real Housewives of Orange County", posted a touching tribute to her late newborn, who passed away after suffering from "shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord" during birth.

Sharing an emotional black-and-white image of herself cradling McCoy alongside her husband Kyle, Bosworth wrote, "You would have been 3 weeks old today. You would be 'waking up' and showing us more of you. I would be getting the hang of being a mom of two. My milk would be regulating to your schedule."

Bosworth, who also shares 4-year-old daughter Decker with her husband, continued to describe what life would be like with McCoy.

"Your sister would be asking questions about your belly button and you would have peed on her at least once by now," she wrote. "Daddy would be sending texts to his football buddies about how our giant baby boy could probably already out-lift them. We would be laughing that you never fit into newborn diapers, not even for one day. I'd be exhausted, leaking, and happy. Instead... we're missing you."

Bosworth ended her post by sending a message to other mothers who have lost their babies.

"To all my fellow 'instead' mamas.... thank you for reminding me that we're not alone, and that we can survive this," she concluded. "He didn't, but we have to. And we will."

Bosworth's tribute came a week after she posted a photo of what appeared to be McCoy's ashes surrounded by a memorial floral display.

"Welcome home, baby boy 💙" she wrote alongside the pic.

Bosworth first shared the heartbreaking news of McCoy's death earlier this month. "On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10am," she captioned a photo of a sign with McCoy's name. "Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection)."

"During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord. He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts," she continued, adding a poem she wrote for the organ and tissue procurement team. "'Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior's gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing... and may he live again through them. May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty - lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude. May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place.... that he made an impact... that he was an answered prayer... that he was a hero. May angels lead him in.'"

"Thank you, McCoy," Bosworth said before concluding with a Bible verse. "And Jesus said, 'Very truly I tell you, you will weep and mourn while the world rejoices. You will grieve, but your grief will turn to joy. A woman giving birth to a child has pain because her time has come; but when her baby is born she forgets the anguish because of her joy that a child is born into the world. So with you: Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.' John 16:20 Until we see you again... We love you, McCoy."

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

See the Ring!