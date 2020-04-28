Kate Hudson and Jimmy Fallon starred together in "Almost Famous," but it's now been revealed they also almost dated.

On Monday's at-home edition of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the former co-stars and old friends reflected on their time filming the 2000 dramedy and recalled a story that still makes Fallon blush 20 years later.

"There were so many things that I forgot that I remembered while we were doing the interview," Hudson began, as the two discussed appearing on a podcast about the film. "It was such a beautiful walk down that time in our lives. What a special experience for everybody that was."

"I think we all had the best time," Fallon added.

"And then there were relationships that came out of it. Oh! Which by the way we need to discuss," Hudson said with a laugh as Fallon covered his face with his hands in embarrassment.

The actress then confronted Fallon over a confession he made on his show back in 2018. While playing "Pour It Out" with Margot Robbie, the late-night show host revealed he had a crush on Hudson when they filmed "Almost Famous."

"Did you see it?" Fallon asked Hudson, who replied, "Yes, are you kidding me? I had like 100 people send me that clip. Can I just tell you what happened to me as I was listening to this?"

She continued, "I was like, Jimmy... I had no idea like there was no... like I wish people could have been in our body to watch you and I's relationship and friendship because... you gave me no indication."

According to Fallon, he hinted that he was interested -- but Hudson said she remembers it differently.

"Jimmy, if you would have actually made a move, I would have totally gone there!" she admitted. "I remember thinking to myself, why has Jimmy never made a move? And then I just kind of realized, 'Oh, he's not into me like that.' And so, then I met Chris [Robinson]."

"That's not the story at all!" Fallon interjected.

When the two went out to a comedy show one night, they ran into Chris Robinson, the lead singer of The Black Crowes, who would later become Hudson's husband.

As Fallon recalled, after he and Hudson went ice skating the next day, he asked, "'So what are you doing later?' And you go, 'I'm gonna go meet Chris Robinson.' And I go, 'Really?' You go, 'Yeah.' I go, 'Huh, that's cool.' And you go, 'Do you have any Black Crowes CDs?'"

The late-night host said he gave Hudson some CDs and "the rest was history."

"Who knows! Our whole life trajectory could've turned out differently, Jimmy," Hudson pointed out.

"Everything turned out perfect," he replied.

Hudson went on to marry Robinson in 2000 and they had a son, Ryder, now 16. After the pair divorced in 2007, Hudson began dating Muse frontman Matt Bellamy in 2010, they became engaged in April 2011, and they welcomed a son, Bingham, the following July. In 2014, they broke off their engagement.

Two years later, Hudson started dating Danny Fujikawa, who is seven years her junior. The couple announced the birth of their daughter, Rani Rose, in October 2018.

Fallon has been married to film producer Nancy Juvonen since 2007. They share two daughters: Winnie, 6, and Franny, 5. The adorable kids have made several cameos during the at-home edition of "The Tonight Show."

