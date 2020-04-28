She recently revealed that she was actually pretty good at it, and now Kylie Jenner is putting her money where her mouth is. Well, not exactly her money ... or her mouth. But she definitely knows how to twerk it!

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star features on BFF Stassie Karanikolaou most recent TikToks, one which sees the reality stars join forces to take on the "Savage" Tiger King challenge. And by taken on, we mean that Kylie kind of does her own thing, which quickly involved sliding up in front of the camera to get her twerk on.

The "Tiger King" inspired twist on Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" provided the backdrop as Kylie let her back drop, so to speak.

"Can't convince me that it didn't happen," Stassi captioned the video, which quickly racked up more than 5 million views on Monday night. It's one thing for Kylie to tout that she has this particular skill, but the famously curvy star has never really proven it until now.

"Honestly, people don't know this about me, though, but it moves!" Kylie said of her famous derriere when asked who would win a twerking contest in a recent YouTube sit-down interview with friends Stassi, Victoria Villarroel and Yris Palmer posted to YouTube last month.

Kylie joined Stassie for another TikTok challenge where she proved she really, really does not know these dance moves. She must be too busy running her billion-dollar cosmetics empire to keep up with social media trends like DaBaby's "Vibez" dance.

Seriously, Kylie was all of a mess trying in vain to figure out what Stassie was doing in this second video before she finally gave up and resorted again to dropping it low. Hey, it never hurts to have a signature move.

While it isn't exactly clear when the two best friends were hanging out to create all this content -- with some suggesting they were flouting Los Angeles' stay-at-home orders for a play date -- "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" fans didn't seem to mind as they got a huge laugh out of the pair recreating one of the series' most hilarious moments.

It all went down in 2017 when Kendall Jenner was trying to be funny or cute or something with momager Kris, and the latter was just not getting it. After Kris told Kendall "those are cute jeans," Kendall countered with, "You're cute jeans."

It's a pretty standard smartass response, a formula used to great success for many years, and yet Kris seemed totally oblivious to it. And in this parody clip, it was Stassie who was clueless Kris while Kylie stepped into her big sister's shoes ... or jeans.

Clearly, the two are fans of the show if they were able to pull of that exchange so flawlessly. And who knew classic "KUWTK" moments were so ripe for parody. We're still not over the Jonas Brothers' spot-on parody of the purse fight moment back in January.

You can check out this latest Kardashian parody -- staring a real-life "Kardashian" -- in the following clip:

