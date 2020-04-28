The reality star's fellow cast members took to social media to share their shock and sadness at her sudden death after a serious accident Sunday night.
"Little Women: Atlanta" star Ashley "Minnie" Ross has died after a hit-and-run car accident on Sunday. She was 34 years old.
"It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka 'Ms Minnie' of 'Little Women: Atlanta' has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34," Ross's management team confirmed in a statement released to her Instagram page late Monday. "The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time."
A spinoff of the popular "Little Women: LA" series on Lifetime, "Little Women: ATL" lauched in 2016 with Ross among the inaugural cast members. She is one of only three women to feature as main cast members through all five seasons of the show so far, alongside the "Tiny Twinz," Amanda and Andrea Salinas. Tiffany "Monie" Cashette has also been with the show throughout, but was only a recurring cast-member in Season 5.
Cashette returns to full cast-member for the upcoming Season 6, alongside Salinas and Ross, now set to appear posthumously. The foursome are joined by returning Shirlene "Juicy" Pearson and Abira Green, promote to the main cast after three seasons with the show in a more limited capacity.
Unscheduled but announced for 2020 by Lifetime, production has obviously not yet indicated how they might address her tragic death on the show. "She was the most beautiful, kind, giving, generous human ever. She was adored by cast and crew because she always wore her heart on her sleeve," a representative for the show told People. "There's nothing she wouldn't do for those she loved."
Ross was seriously injured in the accident late Sunday, her publicist Liz Dixson told the outlet, succumbing to her injuries nearly 24 hours later at approximately 10:30 p.m. Monday night.
Tributes started pouring in from across the "Little Women" franchise, with expressions of heartbreak and shock at her sudden passing.
As I’m writing this I’m in tears I can’t believe it my Minnie !!!! Why did they take you away from us !!!! WHY!!!!! It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is. I wish we had more time to do and say the things we saved for later which along with you is gone forever 💔 I promise to keep you alive in my memories and be there for your mama and aunt . You were more than our best friend you were our big sister and still is !!! I still can’t believe this man why man why!!!! , I love you so much !!!! My heart is broken 😭💔 Rest In Peace my love @msminnielwa
Minnie why did you have to leave us so soon !!.?? You were such a great friend / mama bear to us since the day we meet in LA To film the pilot shoot ￼￼for the show omg i can’t believe this!! 💔 We are going to MISS YOU may you Rest In Peace my Minnie 😭💔 #teamminnie #family #sistersforlife #bff @msminnielwa 😭💔
Frennnnnn we grew so much over the years And the tears ❤️ R.I.P BEAUTIFUL QUEEN YOU WILL TRULY BE MISSED IM SO FUCKED UP BY THIS DONT CALL MY PHONE NOOOOO ONNEEEE‼️😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 PLEASE MY RESPECT US AND HER FAMILY IN THESE TIMES @msminnielwa WE LOVE YOU 😘😢😢‼️
