"Little Women: Atlanta" star Ashley "Minnie" Ross has died after a hit-and-run car accident on Sunday. She was 34 years old.

"It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka 'Ms Minnie' of 'Little Women: Atlanta' has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34," Ross's management team confirmed in a statement released to her Instagram page late Monday. "The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time."

A spinoff of the popular "Little Women: LA" series on Lifetime, "Little Women: ATL" lauched in 2016 with Ross among the inaugural cast members. She is one of only three women to feature as main cast members through all five seasons of the show so far, alongside the "Tiny Twinz," Amanda and Andrea Salinas. Tiffany "Monie" Cashette has also been with the show throughout, but was only a recurring cast-member in Season 5.

Cashette returns to full cast-member for the upcoming Season 6, alongside Salinas and Ross, now set to appear posthumously. The foursome are joined by returning Shirlene "Juicy" Pearson and Abira Green, promote to the main cast after three seasons with the show in a more limited capacity.

Unscheduled but announced for 2020 by Lifetime, production has obviously not yet indicated how they might address her tragic death on the show. "She was the most beautiful, kind, giving, generous human ever. She was adored by cast and crew because she always wore her heart on her sleeve," a representative for the show told People. "There's nothing she wouldn't do for those she loved."

Ross was seriously injured in the accident late Sunday, her publicist Liz Dixson told the outlet, succumbing to her injuries nearly 24 hours later at approximately 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

Tributes started pouring in from across the "Little Women" franchise, with expressions of heartbreak and shock at her sudden passing.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.