Charmed Star Blames Trump After Her Grandfather Dies of COVID-19

Holly Marie Comb didn't mince words when she put her grandfather's death on Donald Trump.

The "Charmed" alum took to Twitter on Monday to announce her grandfather had passed from COVID-19 in a response to the President's post where he denied calling the novel coronavirus a "hoax."

"My grandfather died today," the 46-year-old began. "He voted for you. He believed you when you said this virus was no worse than the flu. He believed every lie you muttered and sputtered. He died today from Covid-19 one day after his 66th wedding anniversary."

"You're a disgrace to the human race," she added.

Trump's original tweet read, "I never said the pandemic was a Hoax! Who would say such a thing? I said that the Do Nothing Democrats, together with their Mainstream Media partners, are the Hoax. They have been called out & embarrassed on this, even admitting they were wrong, but continue to spread the lie!"

During a rally in Charleston, SC on February 28, Trump called the novel coronavirus the Democrats' "new hoax" to damage his administration, according to transcripts from Rev.com.

On January 22, when asked by CNBC of any concerns about the virus spreading in the U.S., Trump said, "We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It's going to be just fine."

At a visit to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention on March 6, Trump said the coronavirus "came out of nowhere."

After Comb's heartbreaking post, many fans sent condolences, but some Trump supporters took issue with her blaming the President.

"Sorry for your loss but how dare you blame Trump!" tweeted one follower. "Absolutely disgraceful and your wonderful grandfather would probably feel the same way about your despicable behavior!"

Comb, who played Piper Halliwell in the WB series "Charmed" from 1998 to 2006, was not having that either, as she tweeted, "Zero tolerance for Trumpers. Zero. Take it to someone else’s timeline. Not today Satan."

