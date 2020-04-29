Ciara and Russell Wilson gave their daughter, Sienna, an extra special present for her 3rd birthday -- a surprise FaceTime call from JoJo Siwa!

Taking to her Instagram Stories Tuesday, Ciara, 34, shared a screenshot of the birthday girl on a FaceTime call with Siwa, 16. In the pic, the Nickelodeon star rocked her trademark side ponytail with a bow and some colorful glittery face paint as she smiled for Sienna.

"Thank you for the Bday call today @JoJoSiwa! Sienna was so happy to see you," Ciara wrote alongside the adorable photo, below.

The "Level Up" singer, who is expecting her third child, documented more exciting moments from Sienna's big day, including a little pampering for the birthday girl. Ciara posted a video of her giving Sienna a mani-pedi. "Spa Day for the Princess," she captioned the image. (Princess is also Sienna's middle name.)

The pop star also shared a video of the fabulous "Frozen"-themed party decorations, which included an Arendelle castle playhouse, an Olaf snowman marshmallow treat, and a magical display of balloons featuring blue, purple, white and character balloons surrounding silver ones shaped like snowflakes that spelled out Sienna's name.

On her Instagram profile, Ciara posted a sweet birthday tribute to her daughter.

"Our Princess Sienna turns 3 today! I'm so happy," she captioned a series of cute photos of Sienna. "Never imagined I could have a bond like what we have with my little girl. She lights up the world! #HappyBirthday Mommy's little Princess 💕"

Some of Ciara and Wilson's celebrity friends took to the comments sections to send their wishes to Sienna.

"My baby is growing up fast and she’s so beautiful," wrote La La Anthony. "Auntie La La loves you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️Happy Birthday!!!"

"Oh wow!!! She is the cutest! Happy birthday Sienna!" Chris Pratt wrote and Gabrielle Union added, "❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late Kobe Bryant, also commented, "We love you Sisi! Happy birthday! ❤️"

In addition to Sienna, Ciara also shares a 5-year-old son, Future, with ex Future. Ciara and Wilson, who have been married since 2016, revealed earlier this month that they are expecting a baby boy.

