Mario Lopez and his wife Courtney Laine Mazza are taking advantage of all the one-on-one time during quarantine.

Speaking with Page Six, the "Access Hollywood" host, 46, shared some steamy details about his sex life, including how he and his wife "keep busy" while isolating at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lopez, who shares Gia, 9, Dominic, 6, and Santino, 9 months, with Mazza, said he's been having so much sex with his wife that he'd be shocked if he doesn't get her pregnant by the time lockdown is lifted.

"I will be very surprised if I don't get another baby coming out of this," he joked. "We keep busy in that department -- but we also keep busy with the kids."

However, Lopez said his wife, "sometimes needs to be alone, so she finds different places to hide in the house."

The actor also gave an update about the "Saved By the Bell" reboot, telling Page Six they were "midway" through filming before production was shut down due to the pandemic.

Lopez has been documenting life at home with his kids on social media during quarantine.

The TV host shared a sweet photo of his kids on Saturday, crediting them for keeping him "sane" in isolation. "If lucky was a picture, this would be it... #LopezFamBam" he captioned the image, above.

Earlier this week, Lopez, a known fitness buff, posted an adorable photo of his 9-month-old son Santiago wearing a "Gold's Gym" onesie.

"You only wish you looked this cool after hittin the squat rack," he wrote in the caption.

But it appears the whole family is doing what they can to stay active. Lopez shared a fun video earlier this month of the "#LopezFamBam" performing a choreographed dance to "Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It" by Dem Franchise Boyz -- and we must admit they have some serious moves!

"Our weekly get down at Casa Lopez!" Lopez said in the caption. "This week we lean wit it and Sonny rocks wit it..."

Watch the clip, below!

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photo Gallery Getty