This Wasn't Britney Spears' First Candle Related Fire

Instagram

This may have been the third time the "Oops!...I Did It Again" singer accidentally started a fire.

Britney Spears' love of candles appears to have caused a fire in her house -- but it's not the first time this has happened.

In an Instagram workout video Wednesday, the pop star, 38, revealed her home gym had burned down after she accidentally left two candles on inside.

"Hi, guys. I'm in my gym right now. I haven’t been in here for, like, six months because I burnt my gym down, unfortunately," Britney said in the clip. "Um, I had two candles and, yeah, one thing led to another, and I burnt it down."

Wearing a sports bra and gym shorts, the "Baby One More Time" singer told her followers she was recording from her personal gym, suggesting that the entire structure wasn't destroyed. However, Britney said she was only left with two items of equipment, including a pair of dumbbells.

Though she doesn't have all of her exercise equipment, Britney showed off how she's still maintaining her physique while in quarantine. The Grammy winner's workout routine included dumbbell reps, weighted squats, lunges, planks and more. Check it out in the video, below.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Britney further addressed the gym fire in the post's caption and recalled what went down.

"It was an accident, " she wrote. "But yes …. I burnt it down 🙈. I walked past the door to the gym and flames 🔥🔥🔥🔥 BOOM !!!!!!"

"By the Grace of God the alarm 🚨 went off," she continued. "After that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt 🙏🏼. Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym 🙄🙄🙄 !!!!!"

"But it could be much worse so I’m grateful," Britney concluded. "Pssss I like working out better outside anyways 🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸 !!!!"

Fortunately, the incident wasn't as "disastrous" as the singer described in the video, a rep for Britney's team told TMZ. They also assured the gym did not burn to the ground.

However, the gym fire isn't the first blaze caused by Britney's candles. Back in 2002, the "Baby One More Time" singer caused a fire in a New York City apartment building, E! Online reported at the time.

"Brit had left a candle burning in front of an air vent," Britney's mom, Lynne Spears wrote on the singer's website after the 2002 incident. "The wall caught on fire, and the fire department had to come to put it out."

"She has really learned a lesson this time," she added. "I love candles, too, and I have to remind myself to really be cautious with them."

According to E!, Lynne also revealed on BritneySpears.com that her daughter's love of candles had previously sparked a fire in the family's Louisiana home at the time.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.