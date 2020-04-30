Jersey Shore Recap: Vinny Braces for Fight with JWoww Over 24 Drama

MTV

Vin's costars feared for his life, before JWoww blew into New Orleans.

Jenni "JWoww" Farley has shifted her anger over the Las Vegas controversy with 24 from Angelina Pivarnick to Vinny Guadagnino. And tonight's new episode of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" was all about the build up to a confrontation between Jenni and Vin.

After finally watching the episode of their own series showing what really went down during a blackout night in Las Vegas, Jenni was able to patch things up with Angelina, realizing 24 was the one who behaved inappropriately that evening.

While the footage vindicated Angelina, the episode also made Jenni frustrated with Vinny, as she believed he downplayed what 24 was doing when he spoke with her about it. When speaking with Jenni, he made it seem like it wasn't that big of a deal, saying 24 was simply holding Angelina's hip. When talking to Angelina and the boys, however, he made it sound more problematic and said he touched her behind.

As tonight's episode began, Vin was very aware that Jenni was mad at him, he just didn't understand why. "I thought the whole time I was being her friend," he said. "I don't know why she's mad at me and wants to apparently rip my head off. All the focus is on me, I'm not used to being in the drama, I don't want to be in the drama, but here I am."

He had some time to kill before facing off against JWoww though, as she wouldn't re-join the rest of the cast in New Orleans for Angelina's bachelorette weekend until the next day. Speaking with his other costars about Jenni's anger, Angelina explained why she was so upset.

"When I saw the episode of you telling her how it went down, I felt like you were tip toeing around it because you didn't want to upset her," she said. Deena agreed, saying Jenni was "very hurt." Pauly D, however, said he didn't think Vinny wanted to just apologize.

"One second I didn't say enough to her, one second I said too much," said Vin. "Does she want me to talk about him or not? Does she want me to talk more shit about 24 like he did her dirty or does she not want me to poke fun at him?"

Deena said Jenni would rather hear him "talk shit like you did to [Angelina] to her."

While Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino -- who just got out of prison -- had "no idea" what was going on, he did have some advice for Vin when it came to fighting JWoww. He, of course, memorably got clotheslined by her back in the day and guided his costar in how to avoid her fist.

The crew went on a ghost tour which Deena planned and loved and everyone else made fun of, before Ronnie Ortiz-Magro showed up, fresh from his arrest following a fight with Jen Harley. Mike made it clear that he was there for Ron to "lean on," that they all support him "all the way" and he's there to dole out any advice.

Ronnie said everything was okay, adding in a confessional that it "felt good" that they cared about his well being, but he was ready to have a good time and celebrate Angelina.

As someone who has also been on the receiving end of Jenni's wrath, Ronnie wasn't able to offer any advice to Vin either. "I'm f--ked is what you're saying," said Guadagnino, when it became clear nobody could help him out of his bind.

The episode came to a close with Jenni finally returning to NoLa, without the knowledge that the boys were even there. After landing at the airport, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi let her know Vin had arrived. She wasn't thrilled about that update.

"All he has to do is say I was wrong, I'm sorry," said Nicole, "That's all she wants to hear." Moments before she showed up, however, Vinny was still adamant he didn't downplay anything to Jenni, though he may have phrased things a little differently.