Coronavirus Invades KUWTK, Family Thinks Khloe & Tristan Hooked Up In New Supertease

Kris breaks down in isolation, while Kylie says someone close to them tested positive for COVID-19.

When "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" returns for the second half of Season 18, it's going to look like a totally different show.

Thursday night's finale ended with a supertease for the episodes to come, highlighting how the family drama will continue amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The footage kicks off with crisp E! cameras teasing more friction between Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, Kim screaming "Something's wrong with Kendall, turn around!" and Kanye West's fashion show in Paris.

But the clips take a turn for the grainier mid-way through, as Kim talks about the COVID-19 pandemic in a voiceover. From there, it's all footage of the Kardashians filming themselves at home, with selfie confessionals and Zoom conference calls taking over.

"It's just scary when someone so close to home has tested positive," Kylie Jenner says at one point, though it's unclear who she's talking about.

As for the family's hot topic on video chat, that appears to be Khloe and Tristan Thompson's relationship. "Has Khloe slept with Tristan yet?" asks Scott Disick on a call with Khloe, Kim and Kris Jenner. One of the women says, "Oh, 100%."

"That's what I said," adds Scott, "She says no!"

The footage ends with Khloe and Kris keeping 6-feet apart while one visited the other in lockdown. "Khloe, I miss you, I wish I could hug you," says Kris, crying as she's overcome with emotion.