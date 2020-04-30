Denise Richards and Husband Claim They're Being Followed In One of the Most Bizarre RHOBH Dinners Ever

Bravo

The dinner party already went off the rails before Denise's husband brought everything to a new level of crazy.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" found themselves in utter confusion on Wednesday night, as Denise Richards' husband Aaron Phypers stole the spotlight at a group dinner.

Returning from shooting "Halloween Kills," Kyle Richards decided to organize a big feast to see everyone after she returned. Some of the women brought their other halves, others showed solo.

It was awkward right off the bat, as Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave and newcomer Sutton Stracke continued to mix like oil and water. Following some drama about whether Teddi actually wanted her costars to show up to an event she was organizing, the ice between the two was palpable. Sutton then made it even worse during a game in which the ladies all shared their first impressions of the person sitting next to them.

Looking at Teddi, she said she thought Mellencamp might "be a little boring" at first. "And then, pregnant, god help us," she continued. "But you're way more interesting than I thought. I didn't know the depth of who you were."

The comments made Teddi emotional, as she teared up and left the table. On Twitter, she explained that the pregnancy comments were what really upset her, saying, "I've been very open about my fertility struggles. So for somebody to come in with her ready to wear and put negativity on it really upset me."

When Teddi returned, partly blaming pregnancy hormones, Kyle decided to change the subject by putting Denise's husband on the spot and asking him to explain what he does for a living. Phypers is CEO of Q360, a healing center which claims it taps into quantum energy fields "to foster optimal health in mind, body, and spirit, bringing ultimate health to our members."

If that description from his website doesn't make sense to you, his explanation of his work at dinner didn't either for anyone attending.

"Everything you've been taught about how disease process and stuff works, is not true," he began, before saying he had to "be careful" about what he said. "Age of 12, I was living next to the largest nuclear facility in North America, I watched everybody die of cancer. I didn't understand why we could split an atom with sound and cause a nuclear explosion. If you look at an atom, there's lots of space."

As he was talking, Kyle's husband Mauricio pretended like he understood what Aaron was saying. "Space, lots of space," he said, nodding his head in agreement. When Phypers asked if it all made sense, Mauricio added, "Yeah."

"I break down stuff, so you can all heal you," he continued. "I don't heal anybody, I remove blocks, discord, information. I ruptured my achilles tendon, I regrew it in 2 months, no surgery. How is that possible?"

In a confessional, Lisa Rinna was beside herself. "My husband has been involved in fusion energy for 30 years," she said to the camera. "I am trying to wrap my brain around what Aaron is saying."

"This party for me started awkward, then it got bizarre, then it got more bizarre. Cuckoo!" exclaimed Garcelle Beauvais in her confessional. In hers, Erika Jayne added, "That's fascinating Dr. Aaron ... oh, wait, you're not a doctor. You don't even play one on TV."

As he continued to speak, Denise became more uncomfortable ... but not out of embarrassment. "If we end up off of Mulholland, you know why," she said to everyone, "We already have people following us."

The women were in shock, as Aaron said he has people "following me all the time."

"Aaron has a job where people get tremendous results and sometimes certain organizations don't like to see those results because they make a lot of money otherwise," Richards claimed in a confessional, "and there's times were followed." The show then showed some archive footage of Denise pointing out a "weird car" behind them as they were driving.

She finally shut him up by telling him, "You can't talk about this right now, anymore." As he said he didn't "give a shit" about repercussions for speaking about his work, Denise abruptly told him, "I give a shit. It's for our safety. Stop!"

Everyone -- sans Teddi -- then proceeded to throw back shots of Fireball and the night ended on a more upbeat note.