Woman Plummets to Death While Posing on Cliff To Celebrate End of Lockdown

The 31-year-old slipped on grass and fell 115 feet

A Kazakhstan woman reportedly fell to her death while posing for a photograph on a cliff in Turkey to celebrate the end of the local coronavirus lockdown.

31-year old Olesia Suspitsina perished in front of a friend who was taking the picture after the pair hiked around Duden Park in the city of Anatyla on Sunday -- the same day the government lifted a weeks long shelter-in-place mandate.

"We came to the park in the evening, we drank wine," explained the unnamed friend to News1. "Then we were talking to a friend with a video. When Olesia was talking on video, she asked me to take a picture of herself."

After Olesia climbed over a safety railing, she posed in front of waterfalls, before slipping on grass, losing her balance and plummeting 115 feet in front of the friend, according to numerous reports.

The friend immediately called emergency services and Olesia's body was found and pulled from the water.

Her body was transported to the Antalya Forensic Medicine Institute’s morgue and authorities ruled the death an accident, reported the victim's relatives.

Olesia had worked as a tour guide for five years in the area and was described as a "smart and cheerful person" by a grieving relative named Yury, per DailyMail.

According to the news source, Olesia once wrote alongside a picture on her now-private Instagram account, "'I will always admire the beauty of the Turkish nature. This is my paradise."

Olesia's body will be taken from Turkey to Kazakhstan on Saturday, where she will be buried in her native city of Kostanay.