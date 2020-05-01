Halle Berry on Homeschooling Her Kids: 'It's a Nightmare for Me'

"They’re really just not learning anything and it’s hard.”

Halle Berry confessed she is having a bit of a hard time playing teacher with her kids.

During a Zoom interview with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, the Oscar winner, 53, revealed her struggles with homeschooling her two kids, Nahla, 12, and Maceo, 6, amid the coronavirus quarantine.

"It's a nightmare for me. It's a nightmare,” she explained. "This is, like, a wash of a semester. They're really just not learning anything and it's hard."

The actress shares Nahla with Gabriel Aubrey and Maceo with Oliver Martinez.

"What I learned is that when 6-year-olds see other 6-year-olds do things, then they do things," she continued. "Like, they sit and they eat because there's 25 other ones doing it. They stay at their desks and color because there's 25 other ones doing it."

"At home, there's not 25 other ones doing it. So, to get them to focus and realize they're at home but yet they're at school, it's really been a challenge."

Halle went on to say the lockdown has provided the family with rare opportunities to grow closer.

"We have been making good use of the time when they're not in school. When I'm not cracking the whip for school, we do have a lot of family time, story time and bonding time that we don't often get to have, so there is the silver lining."

The actress has been very busy on social media showcasing how her precious babies have been passing the time, even revealing Maceo's expert skills at walking in his mother's high heeled boots.

"That's what you gotta do in these times! You gotta find the fun, and he's a class clown," she joked to ET. "I might have to post some of the other stuff he does."

And during a virtual interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the star admitted to playing salon stylist when she had to shave the back of Nahla's head as it became "matted" from swimming.

"I was like, 'First of all, maybe you’ll let your mother help you. And second of all, you learned you gotta brush your hair. Every day, you gotta brush your hair,'" she explained to Jimmy.

Keep up the good fight, Halle!