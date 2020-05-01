Wendy Williams Blasts Ray J: 'You'll Never Be Faithful'

Youtube

"I don't even like that I love you. What is your problem?"

Wendy Williams slammed Ray J for what she deemed was his poor skills as a partner.

During her @Home edition of her eponymous talk show on Thursday, the host went in hard on the rapper for his relationship with his wife.

Right off the bat, Wendy threw down the shade as she asked, “How is the long-suffering Princess Love?"

Ray -- who called in from a hotel while quarantining before he can get back home safely -- wasn't taken aback and replied, "She's doing well. She's the best mother in the world."

Ray and Princess share daughter Melody Love, 1, and son Epik Ray, who was born on December 30.

"You haven't been the best husband Ray J," Wendy chimed in.

Back in November, a pregnant Princess accused Ray of abadoning her and their daughter in Las Vegas, which prompted an epic social media war leading up to the couple airing their issues publicly on the show "The Conversation" in March.

"Listen, God is good, we’ll all get better. I can do better, I can definitely do better, and I will do better," Ray confessed to Wendy. "I’m working towards making sure the kids know that we love each other and we love them more than anything."

"Ray J, I don't even like that I love you," Wendy said. "Ray J, what is your problem."

The rapper replied, "We did 'The Conversation' on the Zeus network because we already are on TV and we felt like us being our own therapists could work. We tried it. We just gave it a shot since we already on blast and everybody creating their own stories about what they see. Just tried to give it a shot. Did it help? I don't know."

Wendy interjected, saying the TV program was not a positive move.

"It shows that she's a good mom and she's tried to be there for you -- she's put up with more than she needs to -- and it shows that you're the type of man who will never be faithful."

Ouch.

Ray argued that being faithful was never the "problem" and that the main issue was the pair weren't seeing eye to eye.

"It more seemed like your way or no way," Wendy calmly explained.

"No, no, no -- her way or no way, her way or no way -- and I'm with that," Ray said. He tried to support that claim by reiterating he's in the hotel to get her approval to come back home safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's what she wants to do and I'm gonna ride with her."

Ray and Princess' relationship was first publicized during their stints on "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood." They married in August 2016.

