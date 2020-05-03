Stuntwoman Zoe Bell Recruits Cameron Diaz, Margot Robbie & More for Epic Fight Video

YouTube

These women are not to be messed with.

Hollywood stuntwoman Zoe Bell -- who also starred and stole the show in Quentin Tarantino's "Grindhouse" feature "Death Proof" -- directed and produced her own fight scene starring a ton of A-list actresses and their stunt doubles, all filmed at their respective homes.

In the 5-minute feature -- dubbed the Boss Bitch Fight Challenge -- each woman reacts to the punch, kick or general attack from the person before them, before doing something for the next person to react to. The roster of talent includes stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, DC, "Westworld" and even young "Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood" star Julia Butters.

The entire video was set to "The Healer" by KT Tunstall, who appeared at the very end of the video to do some damage herself.

"Here it is," Bell captioned the video on YouTube. "Kicking lockdown boredom with some of the coolest! Ladies, you are all my heroes."

She also teased more to come -- so stay tuned!