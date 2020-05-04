The Most Wild DIY Costumes From the #MetGalaChallenge

Instagram

From an impressive DIY newspaper re-creation of Rihanna's pope-chic look from 2018 to a near-identical replica of Sophie Turner's 2019 Louis Vuitton jumpsuit, fashion lovers knocked it out of the park with their creative submissions.

The Met Gala might be postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that isn't stopping fashion lovers from celebrating the annual soirée from home.

Though the star-studded affair -- which raises funds for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art -- won't be happening until October 29, Vogue has created a special virtual event to mark the occasion in a new way.

Called "A Moment with the Met," the livestreamed gala will highlight memorable fashion moments from years past, preview the upcoming exhibit, "About Time: Fashion and Duration," and features a performance by Florence + the Machine as well as a DJ set from Virgil Abloh.

For those fashion aficionados at home, however, Vogue teamed up with "Pose" star and Met Gala legend Billy Porter to create an epic contest called the #MetGalaChallenge, which "pays tribute to the night's peacocking spirit." The rules of the competition are simple: recreate your favorite Met Gala look of the past by using items found at home and then post a photo on Instagram using the hashtash #metgalachallenge. Vogue will reveal the winners Monday night.

Fans from across the globe have been participating in the contest since Porter first announced it last month -- and the looks they have created are absolutely out of this world. From a DIY newspaper recreation of Rihanna's pope-chic look from 2018 to an inventive take on Katy Perry's chandelier ensemble from last year, TooFab has rounded up a few of our favorite submissions.

Zendaya

Eugene Lee Lang created an impressive replica of Zendaya's Cinderella, light-up ball gown designed by Tommy Hilfiger. Lang even had topped off the look with clear heeled sandals for a glass slipper. Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo!

Lady Gaga

A Los Angeles college student named Shay absolutely nailed her re-creation of Lady Gaga's memorable hot pink look. According to her Instagram, Shay even recruited her own dad to hold up the umbrella to complete the ensemble. If that's not dedication, we don't know what is.

Celine Dion

French influencer Maxence Garneau showed their love for Celine Dion by making an impressive recreation of the singer's sparkly-fringe Oscar de la Renta look from last year's Met Gala.

Katy Perry

London fashion stylist Natasha Vinnikova was extremely inventive in replicating Katy Perry's infamous chandelier headdress. The 47-year-old told The Post that she created the look by standing under a light fixture in her home to "make it appear as though it was a headpiece." Genius.

Sophie Turner

Photographer Elena Pfeffer's recreation of Sophie Turner's Louis Vuitton jumpsuit from last year's ceremony has a shocking resemblance to the original. It looks like Pfeffer even added Turner's tattoo on her arm.

Solange

Makeup artist Patrice Pugh showed off her dedication in this colorful re-creation of Solange's 2015 Giles Deacon structural dress.

Rihanna

TooFab saved our favorite(s) for last as it seems that no one has quite done it like Sanja Nestorovic. The Instagram user re-created not only one of her favorite Met Gala looks, but four others as well. Nestorovic knocked it out of the park with her re-creation of Rihanna's memorable pope-chic look designed by John Galliano for Maison Margiela by using old New York Times newspapers.

Nestorovic also re-created Kylie Jenner's black Alexander Wang dress from the 2018 Met Gala, Emily Ratajkowski's revealing Dundas dress from 2019, Celine Dion's Oscar de la Renta look from 2019, and Blake Lively's Burberry dress from 2015.

"I started doing this because it was just something to keep me sane and not lose my mind," the Nestorovic told The Post of her incredible submissions. See all of her re-creations here.

Actress Mindy Kaling urged fans to participate in the challenge by showing off her re-creation of Jared Leto's eccentric Gucci look from last year's Met Gala.

"Recreating one of my favorite Met Gala looks ever with the help of a tarp, some Christmas lights and packing tape," she captioned her post. "I think Alessandro Michele would approve.

Your turn, post your look with #MetGalaChallenge by 5/3 and @voguemagazine will choose select looks to feature on social."