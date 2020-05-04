Read Taylor Swift's Handwritten Letter to Nurse Fighting on Frontlines

Getty/Twitter

"I would love to give you a hug next time and thank you in person."

Taylor Swift has shown her immense gratitude for one of the heroes of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pop star sent a care package to a registered nurse in Utah, Whitney Hilton, who just returned from New York after providing assistance at Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

"I wanted to send you some presents and to let you know I am so grateful for you," Swift began in her handwritten note, "I can't thank you enough for risking your life to help people and for spreading the message loudly that people need to hear about taking this seriously."

She then concluded by writing, "Also, I saw the photo of you from my show! Thank you for coming! I would love to give you a hug next time and thank you in person. With love and admiration, Taylor."

Swift also included "Lover" merch. And the gift was clearly a hit as Whitney posted a note to Twitter to thank the pop singer. "I need to PUBLICLY THANK TAYLOR SWIFT," she began, "for sending me a box full of Merch & a PERSONALIZED LETTER from Taylor herself for my 30th birthday/for going to NYC to help as a nurse. This was quite literally the BEST DAY OF MY LIFE."

