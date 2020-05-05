Jeffrey Dean Morgan Says 'Veil Has Been Lifted' on Hilarie Burton Marriage In Her New Book (Exclusive)

Instagram

"I think people will feel better when they know everybody goes through ups and downs," says Burton.

"One Tree Hill" alum Hilarie Burton and "The Walking Dead" star Jeffrey Dean Morgan are making sure everyone knows "it ain't rainbows" all the time in their marriage.

This week, Burton is releasing her new memoir, "The Rural Diaries: Love, Livestock, and Big Life Lessons Down on Mischief Farm," about their life removed from Hollywood on a farm in Hudson Valley, New York.

While Burton said the book is a "love letter to our community," Morgan was quick to point out it also gives fans a better idea of what they're really like as a couple, warts and all.

"It's a lot of information also about us, which I was like, 'Oh god, really, we need people to know this? The veil has been lifted," said Morgan when TooFab caught up with the couple via Zoom for an interview about their AMC talk show, "Friday Night In with the Morgans."

"She really wrote a great book, but it sure does ... we're no longer going to be a f--king mystery, I'll tell you that," he added. When Burton said it'd be "phony to write anything that was all rainbows," he joked, "Jesus Christ. It ain't rainbows!"

Burton went on to call her husband "a good sport" and hoped opening up about some of their past experiences could help others in a similar boat.

"I think people will feel better when they know everybody goes through ups and downs and everybody experiences loss and how you move forward from that is important," she explained. "I've always been a visual learner, so having other examples of how to get through stuff has been important for me."

"If we can provide a map on how to navigate some tricky stuff," she began, before Morgan added with a laugh, "Or how to not navigate ..."