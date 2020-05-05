Jax Confronts Kristen Over Sex Tape, Sends Unhinged Texts to Max on Vanderpump Rules

Bravo

"I'm going through some mental problems right now," says Jax, trying to explain his actions.

After expressing frustration with Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval earlier in the hour, Jax's angry texts to Max were exposed during a group outing to clean a Los Angeles beach.

Max had organized the event, which everyone but Jax attended. Speaking with Sandoval, Max said their costar had been rage texting him all day, before the messages were shown on the screen.

"I don't think you understand we'll be driving for 4 hours," he wrote. "You have to cancel this dumb idea. This is dumb and pointless. Nobody cares. It's frustrating."

Knowing Max had shared the messages with others, he kept going. "After your [sic] done showing everyone my text like a little girl you can answer my question," he wrote. "Why don't you skip my pool party Friday don't like tattle tales."

Sandoval said he believed Jax was having trouble not being the "center of attention now that the wedding's done," before asking Brittany -- who did show -- why her husband was MIA. She didn't answer, but Kristen simply said he didn't want to drive that far.

Brittany later told the group Jax told her "mercury is in Gatorade," prompting Stassi to call him an "idiot." Cartwright later said in a confessional that it "sucks" to "always feel like I have to answer and stick up for Jax when he does stuff like this."

During a gathering at Tom and Ariana's home later, Schwartz and Max said they kept getting angry texts from Jax disinviting him to his upcoming pool party.

"WOW!! You're really crying to my wife because you can't come to my house??? REALLY?!? Wow dude!" he wrote Max. "You aren't coming!!! Cry all you want! STOP TEXTING ME!!!"

Scheana agreed with Schwartz that Jax didn't come because the event wasn't about him. "The wedding's over. No one's paying attention to me, so I'm just going to fight with all of my friends," she reasoned.

At yet another event, this time for Kristen, Jax did apologize to both Max and Schwartz, saying he was "absolutely out of line." He added, "I'm going through some mental problems right now, some mental issues and I'm angry all of the time." He then re-invited them to his party.

Schwartz wasn't buying it though, telling the camera he felt "90% sure he's full of shit and trying to spin this around to create pity for himself."

While that feud was on the back burner for now, Jax then blew up at Kristen, in the middle of her own party. He claimed she had recently "hooked up with this guy, there's a video and Carter saw it."

Kristen was furious at Jax, telling him the video was from four years ago, Carter already knew about it and it was none of Jax's business. In a confessional, however, she admitted the hookup was within the last few weeks -- she just didn't tell Taylor that because she knew he'd run his mouth.

Jax claimed Brittany told him about it, Brittany denied it and Kristen said the whole situation was "so f--king embarrassing."

Lala Kent then got in on the conversation, saying the man in question "sent her a video of them doing mouth on dick." Again, Kristen was enraged, pleading with them to stop talking about this at her booth at the event.

Jax stormed out, calling her "such a f--king liar" and claiming Kristen "lives in her own delusional world." As he walked out, Brittany chased behind, asking "What is going on with you?!"

When the two of them got home, Brittany took Jax to task for getting mad at people "for things that have nothing to do with you." She wondered why "it affected you so bad" and pleaded with him not to take out his bad days on her.

"I hear something, I get triggered, I have super highs and super lows," he explained. "I smoke a lot, then I gain 20 pounds and I'm like, f--k I gotta lose weight, so I take a f--king Adderall. I can't win."

As she worried about him going back to his "old ways" of being mean to everyone, Brittany began crying and said his behavior broke her heart. "We're not 'Leave It to Beaver,'" he told her, "If you want that, I can give you that, but we'll have to move to Kentucky."