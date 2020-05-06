Kate Beckinsale Talks 'Ridiculous' Criticism, Double Standards For Women

Getty

Kate Beckinsale is addressing the "ridiculous" double standard women in the spotlight are subjected to.

In an interview with Women's Health UK, the 46-year-old actress called out the hypocrisy she's witnessed, saying she often sees men "constantly doing whatever they like," while women, in contrast, are criticized for enjoying the same things.

"It can feel like a little bit of a political act to be a woman over 32 who's having any fun at all," Beckinsale said. "And by that, I don't mean doing drugs and drinking and partying, because I never am, but being goofy, and going out, and not going, 'Oh my god, I'm going to sit home and anticipate menopause while crocheting.' Unless you're doing that, it somehow seems to be risqué, which is just ridiculous to me."

"I witness men constantly doing whatever they like, whether that's in relationships, or deciding to buy a motorbike, or getting a tattoo," she continued. "It hasn't been interpreted as, 'Why hasn't he had more children?' or, 'Is he ever going to decide to become a parent?' or, 'Why has he had so many girlfriends?'"

Though she didn't refer to any relationships in particular, the "Underworld" star seemed to allude to the public scrutiny her dating life has received.

"If everyone's shitting on you, it can make you feel kind of ugh for a minute -- especially if there's really nothing wrong," Beckinsale explained. "If you’re strangling a squirrel or hurting someone, I get it, but living one's life in a reasonably respectful manner shouldn't invite anyone to get too excited."

The "Serendipity" actress has been romantically linked to younger men over the years, including her infamous short-lived relationship with Pete Davidson, who is 20 years her junior. The couple split in May 2019 after only four months of dating. Beckinsale reportedly moved on with Canadian musician Goody Grace earlier this year. According to People, the two are isolating together in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, Beckinsale hit back at an internet troll after they appeared to call out her relationship with Grace.

Sharing a since-deleted Instagram video of her cat trying to learn new tricks, the "Pearl Harbor" star wrote, "Very much did not go as planned. Please tell me if this worked for you and WHY MY CAT IS BROKEN."

A user then seemed to reference Grace in the comments. "Try and see if your new tom boy will adhere," the person wrote, per InStyle.

Known for her epic clapbacks, Beckinsale replied with, "Try and see if you can spell and not just goon yourself straight out the gate."

