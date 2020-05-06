Nurse Claims NY Hospital's 'Gross Negligence' Is Killing Patients in Horrifying Video

Youtube

A nurse who traveled across the country from Nevada to New York to help on the front lines against COVID-19 has claimed its not just the virus people should be worried about.

The healthcare worker, identified by various media outlets as Nicole Sirotek, posted a horrifying Facebook video describing how patients are being, in her words, "murdered" by gross negligence and jaw-dropping medical errors... "and nobody cares".

"I am literally telling you that they are murdering these people, and nobody will listen to me," she said in the tear-filled video.

"They don't care what is happening to these people. They don't. I'm literally coming here every day and watching them kill them."

"It's like going in the f--king Twilight Zone. Like, everybody here is okay with this."

She describes helplessly watching doctors and nurses kill more than half a dozen people through spectacular errors; according to the nurse, whenever she tries to raise the alarm, it falls on deaf ears, because the patients are all minorities, and the unnamed hospital is "in the hood".

"Nobody cares because they're all minorities and we're in the f---ing hood," she says, breaking into tears. "And that's just not okay."

She compares what she is witnessing to Jews being led to gas chambers in Nazi Germany, and she is the only one saying it's not okay.

The 37-year-old then lists all the people she has watched needlessly die — none of them from the coronavirus.

She describes trying to tell an anesthesiologist they had obviously intubated one patient incorrectly, "cause like literally only one side of his f--king chest is inflating"; after waiting five hours for an X-ray to confirm what she already knew, he died.

She laughs in disbelief as she describes a resident doctor start chest compressions on a second patient who already had a stable heart rate, "which is not what you do".

"I run in there to stop him doing chest compressions on somebody with a f--king pulse," she recalled. Instead the doctor decides to use the defibrillator. "He f--king defibrillates him and kills him," Sirotek claimed.

She said she desperately ran to get the director of nursing to try stop the blatantly incorrect procedure. "The director of nursing just shook his head, and I turned around, and he killed the dude."

A third patient she describes having his lungs filled with tube feeding after a nurse misplaced a nasogastric tube.

Another nurse she said confused a long-acting insulin with a short-acting insulin, "gave 30 units of the fast-acting insulin and killed the guy."

For a fifth patient with critically low blood levels, she requested a blood transfusion, but was denied, because he "didn't have internal bleeding", even though all severe COVID patients eventually need one because of depleted oxygen-carrying capacity.

In a sixth incident she describes how a nurse fell asleep while supposed to be monitoring a patient's levels. "Her norepinephrine ran out and the guy had no f--king blood pressure, and didn't profuse his brain, and now I'm pretty sure he's brain dead."

That same nurse, she said, has now been given a very complicated CRRT dialysis machine to run that she has no clue how to use, but claims she "will figure it out."

"I'm pretty f--king smart, and I figure a lot of a lot of shit out; but I would never attempt to try figure out a CRRT machine on the fly," she said.

And under-staffing is not the problem, according to Sirotek, as there is a "shit ton" available — including another nurse who actually does know how to run a CRRT machine. But after suggesting the obvious swap, Sirotek sighs "they didn't want to do that... so I'm pretty sure that patient will be dead here in a couple of hours."

"I watched an anesthesiologist place an ET tube and rupture his esophagus and the guy choked to death on his own blood," she recalls of a seventh victim.

She describes watching acid build up in an eighth patient's blood until his kidney shut down, as her suggestion he be given some bicarbonate was ignored. When they finally did it the following day, they pumped five liters into him on top of the 20lbs of water weight he'd gained, throwing him into heart failure, she claimed.

That next shift she said, laughing incredulously, "they assigned him to me... and he was already in a body bag."

She describes her frustration as day shift nurses try to wean patients off sedation, before the same two residents come in every night and return them to max sedation, undoing all the work.

In the video she admits not being a doctor, but can see the basic standards of care are not being adhered to.

"Guys, they literally even don't know when they're dead. How many times have I told you I've been assigned a dead person? How long have they been dead? No-one knows!"

She said she has not witnessed one doctor or nurse even use a stethoscope listen to a patient's lungs once since she's been there.

"They're not dying of COVID. I am literally telling you that they are murdering these people, and nobody will listen to me," she said.

"Like I said, I'm not a doctor but I'm pretty sure that when you defibrillate a person with a heart rate of 40 and a stable rhythm and you kill them... that's murder.

"And I'm pretty sure that when you put somebody's PEEP (positive end-expiratory pressure) up to 25 — and PEEP doesn't go past I think like 15? 20? — and you blow their lungs out, and they die... that's murder."

She said that when she expresses her concerns to other nurses, they simply shake their heads and say "you can't save everybody". "Am I the only one who's not a sociopath?" she wondered.

She laughed in frustration as she revealed she even tried reaching out to black advocacy groups, but is just left on hold.

"What I need is someone to help me save these people from being killed, from gross negligence and complete medical mismanagement," she says before concluding the horrifying video.

"Alright guys, I'm going into to the unit... let's see how they kill em there, ok?"

"Stay safe... and stay out of NYC for your healthcare."

She never identified which hospitals she had been working for in the video.

The city of New York told the New York Post, they "could not immediately say whether Sirotek worked here" at one of the city's hospitals. They were also unable to find a working phone number for Sirotek.

A fellow nurse, Quinton Martinez, told the Post he wasn't "surprised" this was "was happening to her."