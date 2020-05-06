79-Year-Old Paralyzed Mother Pulled From Grave Alive Three Days After Son Buried Her

Getty

She survived for three days in an abandoned grave pit.

A man has been arrested for attempted murder in China after burying his own mother alive.

Ma Mou, 58, was taken into custody after discovering his paralyzed 79-year-old mother in an abandoned grave pit.

She had somehow survived there for three days.

Police in Jingbian County revealed that at 9am on Tuesday morning, the suspect's partner Zhang Mou went to the Xinzhuang Police Station to report her husband had taken her mother-in-law out on a trolley on May 2 — but she had not returned.

She said he had told the family he had sent the pensioner, who cannot walk by herself, to visit relatives; but his wife became suspicious.

After bringing Ma in for questioning, investigators said he admitted dumping the elderly woman at an abandoned tomb in a forest south of Jingbian County.

After confirming the location, police immediately excavated the gravesite — and halfway through they heard a faint cray for help.

Video shows the moment they pulled 79-year-old Wang Mou from the pit, still showing vital signs.

She was rushed to hospital, and is currently in a stable condition.

Her son now faces charges of intentional homicide.