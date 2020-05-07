Stars Call for Justice for Ahmaud Arbery After He Was Shot Down While Jogging

Getty

"If you're not outraged, you should be. Justice for #AhmaudArbery."

Celebrities are calling for justice for Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man who was shot dead by two white men while jogging in a south Georgia neighborhood in February.

After graphic footage of the fatal shooting went viral this week, Justin Bieber, Gabrielle Union, Snoop Dogg and more stars have been expressing their outrage on social media, with many demanding the arrests of the two men responsible: Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis, 34.

According to police, Arbery was on a run in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick when he was chased down by McMichael, a former district attorney investigator, and his son; they claimed Arbery resembled a suspect in a series of break-ins in the area.

When the two confronted Arbery, they struggled over Travis' shotgun. Two shots were then fired, killing Arbery, according to a Glynn County Police report.

The shooting sparked uproar after a horrific video began circulating online.

Gregory McMichael has declined to comment when contacted by media outlets, claiming it is because he is under investigation.

So far no charges have been filed against the father and son. However, on Tuesday a district attorney said the case will go to a grand jury to "consider whether charges are merited for those involved in Arbery's death", per CNN.

Gabrielle Union was among the famous faces registering their disgust on Instagram.

"Ahmaud Arbery. Went for a jog. Chased down. Hunted. Murdered," she wrote, sharing his picture. "Its been months and his killers walk free. I dont want to beg, plead, reason, cry, or scream for you to see us as worthy of our breath. If you need to be cajoled into empathy, you are not who you think you are."

"I don't want to wonder if you see our humanity. What do you see when you cast your eyes on us? We are worthy of peace, joy, grace, compassion, and every damn protection we are afforded by existing," she continued. "We shot past sick and tired a long time ago. May God hold Ahmaud Arbery's family and loved ones up to the light of goodness and hold them there. We keep fighting. We will not stop. There will be justice."

Bieber wrote that he's, "praying for the family mourning the loss of Ahmaud Arbery. Also praying for justice!" Snoop Dogg also shared a photo of Arbery, writing, "No justice no peace 🙏🏾🤜🏾🌹"

Singer Demi Lovato spoke out on Instagram as well. "I can't sleep because of this," she wrote alongside a viral pic of Arbery. "I want to say so much more but I can't gather my thoughts right now. #ripahmaudarbery."

While supermodel Naomi Campbell urged her followers to "not forget this young man’s name," actor Jamie Foxx brought up the question as to why black people are being targeted.

"Why do they hate us so bad? Is the question I have asked since I was a little boy in Texas," he wrote. "What did we do to deserve so much hate?"

NBA star LeBron James also expressed his dismay over the fatal shooting, writing that black people are "literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes!"

Also taking to Instagram, Justin Timberlake posted a simple, yet bold statement: "If you're not outraged, you should be. Justice for #AhmaudArbery."

Several politicians have also voiced a call for justice. Senator Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Elizabeth Warren shared their thoughts on Twitter, calling for justice for Arbery's murder. (President Donald Trump has yet to publicly address the shooting.)

"The men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery must be held accountable and there must justice for Ahmaud's family," Sanders wrote. "There is no doubt in my mind that Ahmaud would be alive today if he were white."

Biden tweeted, "The video is clear: Ahmaud Arbery was killed in cold blood. My heart goes out to his family, who deserve justice and deserve it now. It is time for a swift, full, and transparent investigation into his murder."

Similarly, Warren, who called the video "deeply sickening," said it's "unacceptable" no one has yet been arrested for Arbery's murder.

See the posts, below.

