Dad Stabs Bystander Who Tried to Help Daughter Out of Wreck, Before Throwing Little Girl Off Cliff to Her Death: Police

Instagram/Riverside County Sheriff's Department

He was involved in a domestic violence stabbing incident as well as a rollover crash, before leading deputies on a foot chase through the desert.

California police have captured a man accused of throwing his own daughter off a cliff to her death.

At 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, deputies from the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station responded to reports of a stabbing in a parking lot on Washington street, next to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

There, officers found a female victim suffering from multiple stab wounds from what they described as a domestic violence incident.

The suspect, 49-year-old Adam Slater of Palm Desert, was nowhere to be found.

The woman was taken to hospital in stable condition, as deputies put out a bulletin on Slater and the vehicle he fled in.

Around 30 minutes later, police received reports of a crash off nearby highway 74, south of Vista Point; the description of the vehicle matched that of the one from the stabbing incident.

As officers rushed to the scene, witnesses went to the aid of the overturned vehicle, which had come to a rest several hundred feet from the roadway.

But when a man began assisting a young girl from the passenger side, the driver jumped out and ran around the car, before stabbing the good Samaritan.

Multiple witnesses said they watched as he snatched the girl from the man's arms, before running to the edge of a cliff and throwing her into the deep ravine.

He then fled into the canyon on foot.

When deputies arrived, witnesses pointed out the direction he ran and officers gave chase on foot, apprehending him after a short distance.

Deputies were then shown where they believed he had thrown the little girl; there they discovered her dead body.

The child's name and age have not yet been released; but authorities confirmed she was Slater's daughter.

The Central Homicide Unit took over the investigation, confirming Slater would be arrested and booked for murder upon his release from hospital.

The homicide unit has appealed for anyone with information regarding the incident to make contact.