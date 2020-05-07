Kesha Says She's Been Using Butt Masks with Her Boyfriend While in Quarantine

Instagram

"It helps having someone put it on your butt, so that's another perk of being quarantined with my boyfriend."

Kesha is getting creative with her beauty routine while in isolation.

In a guest piece for Refinery 29, the "Praying" singer, 33, opened up about how she's practicing self-care as she quarantines in her Los Angeles home with her boyfriend Brad Ashenfelter.

Though Kesha said she's "normally too exhausted" to do a full skincare routine, she's had much more free time to spend on herself after her 2020 tour was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. And the pop star has recruited her beau to work on his self-care routine too, revealing they both enjoy using butt masks. (For those who don't know, they are similar to traditional sheet masks, but are designed for one's derrière.)

"There are these butt masks called Bawdy that I have been using," Kesha said. "It helps having someone put it on your butt, so that's another perk of being quarantined with my boyfriend. It's one of those things that, at the end of the night, brings me happiness."

Since hair salons and beauty businesses are closed, the "Tik Tok" singer decided to switch up her eyebrow game and dye them herself.

"I was at CVS Pharmacy recently getting essentials and I saw men's beard dye and I thought, 'I'll put it on my eyebrows,'" Kesha recalled. "It makes them really dark and wild-looking. It's something that I discovered in quarantine, and it's the first time I've done it on myself."

The Kesha Rose Beauty founder admitted that while quarantine has been "anxiety-inducing," she's trying to make the experience "as positive as possible."

"I've also been brought back to the basics," she said. "I've forced myself to learn how to cook; most things have been disasters, but at least I'm trying. I've been evaluating what I need in my life. Physically, I've been going through everything I've accumulated over the past years and determining what could benefit other people and what is just taking up space."

