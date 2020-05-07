Woman Arrested for Having Virtual Sex with Jailed Boyfriend in Front of Child

Lake County Sheriff's Office

The boyfriend was previously charged with masturbating during a prison class.

A Florida woman was arrested for a video chat with her imprisoned boyfriend that allegedly turned into explicit virtual sex.

On March 25, Noelle Rascati, 32, engaged in a “virtual visit” with partner Tathan Fields, a 26-year-old who is locked up for 15 years at Santa Rosa County jail on burglary and grand theft charges, according to court documents obtained by The Smoking Gun.

After a review of Fields' prison phone calls, authorities said they discovered a video of Rascati in a bathrobe on a bed when she began to masturbate, while a young child could be seen in the room during the entire 12-minute clip.

The child's age and relationship to Rascati are redacted from the court documents.

About half way through the video, Rascati gets off the bed and goes to her closet and returns with a pink box, per the records. While "exposing her entire nude body," Rascati "continues to pleasure herself with an assortment of sex toys."

The child is seen walking around the room and talking, but it's unclear what is being said.

Rascati's own computer screen displayed Fields masturbating as well, which could be easily viewed by the child, per authorities.

Rascati was arrested on April 22 and charged with a felony of engaging in lewd and lascivious conduct in the presence of a minor.

After posting a $2000 bond, Rascati was freed and is scheduled for arraignment on May 18.

Fields has not been charged in connection with the felony.

While incarcerated, however, he was charged with masturbating during a prison class taught by a female instructor and accused of mailing a letter reported to contain anthrax to the Santa Rosa prosecutor’s office, per The Smoking Gun.