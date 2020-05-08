Gwyneth Paltrow Concedes 'Most Controversial Baby Name' to Elon Musk and Grimes

Getty

Apple vs. X Æ A-12

Gwyneth Paltrow showed off her wry sense of humor when she chimed in about the unusual name Elon Musk and Grimes gave to their newborn baby.

On Monday, the Tesla founder and his musician partner -- real name Claire Elise Boucher -- welcomed their first child together, a son named X Æ A-12.

After InStyle magazine posted about the news on their Instagram page, the Oscar winner wrote in the comment section, "#chrismartin I think we got beat for most controversial baby name."

The InStyle account then responded, "LMAO I-."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Paltrow shares son Moses, 14, and daughter Apple, 15, with the ex Chris Martin.

At the time of Apple's birth, the famous couple received a lot of slack publicly for giving their child an unusual name.

But there was a simple explanation for the fruit-themed moniker, as Gwyneth explained during a 2004 interview on The Oprah Show.

"When we were first pregnant, her daddy said, 'If it's a girl I think her name should be Apple,'" Gwyneth revealed. "It sounded so sweet, and it conjured such a lovely picture for me, you know. Apples are so sweet and they're wholesome, and it's biblical."

The world had a bit of a meltdown when Moses arrived, too, but it appears the hubbub only helped pave the way for celebrities' kids names such as Blue Ivy (Beyonce and Jay-Z), Saint (Kim Kardashian and Kanye West) and Story (Jenna Elfman).

However, those names definitely roll off the tongue a little easier than Elon and Grimes' son's handle.

Even the parents seem to be at odds on the pronunciation.

"It's just X, like the letter X. Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I," Grimes wrote on her Instagram on Thursday.

But during his appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast released the same day, Elon said, "I mean it's just X, the letter X. And then, the Æ is, like, pronounced 'Ash'... and then, A-12, A-12 is my contribution."

Well... congrats to the new parents and best of luck, X Æ A-12!

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.