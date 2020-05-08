Jenelle Evans Admits David Eason's 'Views' Are 'Disrespectful'

Getty

The "Teen Mom" alum "doesn't care" what people say about their reconciliation.

Jenelle Evans opened up about her relationship with David Eason, saying she doesn't always agree with his point of view.

During a Q&A on her Instagram Live on Thursday, the "Teen Mom" alum answered a variety of inquiries from her fans, including one who asked, "Do you think that David's views are a bit disrespectful?"

"Yes I do, but he sees the consequences from what he posts," Jenelle answered with a laughing emoji.

The back-and-forth appeared to refer to David getting fired from "Teen Mom" after he posted homophobic tweets back in 2018.

One of the tweets was in response to a follower asking him if was going to teach his children "to hate gay and transgender people."

"No, I’m going to teach them not to associate with them or be that way," David responded. "If you lay down with dogs you get up with fleas."

It appears the couple have grown stronger since reconciling earlier this year, as Jenelle told another fan during the Q&A, "We are doing better than ever."

"I think being off the show and getting some privacy helped sort out a lot of things in my life, including my relationship with my mom," she added. "I feel like we have learned so much and realize our family is everything and always will be."

Back In October 2019, Jenelle had filed a restraining order against David and accused him of abuse, according to TMZ. This came on the heels of her two children being removed from her care after David shot and killed the family dog for biting their then 2-year-old daughter, Ensley Jolie Eason.

Jenelle also shares son Kaiser, 5, with ex Nathan Griffith and son Jace, 10, with ex Andrew Lewis. David also has a teenage daughter, Maryssa, from a previous relationship.

Now that the couple are back together, Jenelle appears to be ignoring any hate thrown their way, as she captioned a snap of them on Thursday, "I don't care what they say, I love you no matter what. Here's to new beginnings #MarriedLife #HappyWifeHappyLife."

As for the pair having any more children together, Jenelle told an inquisitive fan, "No, had my tubes tied almost a year ago. #NoMoreBabies."

