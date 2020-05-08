Temuera Morrison Cast as Boba Fett in Mandalorian S2

Getty

He was no good to us dead.

Boba's Back!

Temuera Morrison has been cast as Boba Fett in the second season of "The Mandalorian."

The Kiwi star returns to the Star Wars universe, having played the bounty hunter's bounty hunter father Jango Fett in 2002's "Episode II: Attack Of The Clones."

While Pedro Pascal's silent gunslinger has brought the term "Mandalorian" to a whole new generation of Star Wars fans via the Disney+ smash hit series, Boba was the first fan favorite to wear the armor back in 1980's "The Empire Strikes Back."

Like the Mando, Boba was a man of few words, uttering just four lines in the entire film — but that didn't stop him from becoming one of the most beloved characters in the entire saga after he single-handedly outwitted Han Solo and co and delivers them to Darth Vader.

Fett stans felt gypped when he was given an ignominious comedy ending in the follow-up "Return Of The Jedi" three years later, as a misfiring jetpack sent him into the maw of the Sarlacc, where he would be digested over 1,000 years... or so we thought.

While various books, comics and games insist he escaped, Morrison's casting will finally make it screen canon when the show makes its scheduled return in October.

Fans of the first season had suspected he might show up, guessing he was the mysterious cloaked figure who made an appearance in the final scene of the fifth episode, "The Gunslinger".

They must now ponder whether Fett will help or hinder the Mandalorian in his efforts to protect "the child", AKA Baby Yoda, although the latter seems most likely.

Fett was played by English actor Jeremy Bulloch in the original trilogy, and by a 14-year-old Daniel Logan in the prequel trilogy, where it is revealed Boba is actually an unaltered clone of his father Jango, who also provided the genetic template for every Stormtrooper clone in the Star Wars universe.

Last month it was revealed that Rosario Dawson will play another fan favorite from the animated Clone Wars spin off series: Ahsoka Tano.