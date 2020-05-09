Little Richard Dead At 87 -- Demi Moore, Bruno Mars, Spike Lee and More Pay Tribute

"Remembering #LittleRichard today," wrote Demi Moore. "Bruce and I were so lucky and honored to have him officiate our wedding back in 1987 -- thankful for the memories. Rest easy."

Celebrities are mourning the death of rock icon Little Richard, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 87.

Known for hits like "Tutti Frutti" and "Good Golly Miss Molly," Little Richard, born Richard Wayne Penniman, was one of the early pioneers of Rock 'n' Roll. According to Glen Alen, Richard's agent of 40 years, the musician lost his battle with bone cancer after suffering "for many years."

"Little Richard passed away this morning from bone cancer in Nashville. He was living with his brother in Nashville," Alen told People in a statement. "He was battling for a good while, many years. I last spoke to him about two or three weeks ago. I knew he wasn’t well but he never really got into it, he just would say 'I'm not well.' He's been suffering for many years with various aches and pains. He just wouldn’t talk about it much."

"Long Tall Sally"'s bass guitarist Charles Glenn told TMZ that Richard "was like a father to him" and would sometimes tell him, "Not to take anything away from your dad, but you're my son."

After news broke of Richard's death, Hollywood and beyond took to social media on Saturday to pay tribute to the iconic musician.

Demi Moore shared a throwback photo from her wedding to Bruce Willis on both Twitter and Instagram, writing, "Remembering #LittleRichard today... Bruce and I were so lucky and honored to have him officiate our wedding back in 1987 -- thankful for the memories. Rest easy."

Spike Lee showed his appreciation for Richard by posting a 1991 Nike ad he directed that featured Little Richard and Michael Jordan. "Rest In Peace To One Of The True Creators Of Rock And Roll," he wrote alongside the clip. "This Is The Commercial I Directed With Little Richard And Michael Jordan, 1991."

Singer Bruno Mars paid tribute to the rock and roll trailblazer on Instagram. "Love you Little Richard," Bruno captioned a boomerang video of a candle donning Richard's face.

Other music legends, including Keith Richards, Ringo Starr and Mick Jagger, reacted to Little Richard's passing.

"So sad to hear that my old friend Little Richard has passed," Richards tweeted alongside a photo with the singer. "There will never be another!!! He was the true spirit of Rock’n Roll!"

Starr, one of the two remaining members of "The Beatles," posted a photo of a Little Richard album cover. "God bless little Richard one of my all-time musical heroes," he tweeted. "Peace and love to all his family."

Similarly, Rolling Stones frontman Jagger shared an image of Little Richard performing along with a statement. "I'm so saddened to hear about the passing of Little Richard," Jagger wrote. "He was the biggest inspiration of my early teens and his music still has the same raw electric energy when you play it now as it did when it first shot through the music scene in the mid 50's."

See more reactions, below.

