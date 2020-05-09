Rose McGowan Accuses Bill Maher of Whispering to Her About His 'Huge C--k' During His 1990s Show

Getty

The actress said she could "feel" his "hot breath."

Rose McGowan accused Bill Maher of saying crude comments to her when she was a guest on his show in the late 1990s.

On Friday night, the actress took to Twitter to post a message directly to the talk show host and recalled the alleged incident from her stint on "Politically Incorrect."

"@billmaher Here's a memory I'd like to share with you," McGowan began her tweet. "I bet you don’t remember, but I sure do. I was so excited to be on your show & get to flex my mind instead of my face. Here's what happened. All I can say, Bill, you got the face you deserved."

McGowan linked the text to a Twitter draft where she detailed the alleged interaction.

"I was on your show Politically Incorrect in the late 90s- as the show returned from a commercial break, you leaned over to me & [sic] whispered in my hear, 'my parents didn't give me a good face, but they did give me a huge c--k,'" McGowan wrote.

"I could feel your hot breath on my ear as an image of both your hideous face & alleged big c--k flashed in my mind. Both turned my stomach. I've always wondered what you say & do to the girls that aren't famous."

As of this posting, Maher has yet to respond via Twitter. TooFab has reach out to Maher for comment.

Maher hosted "Politically Incorrect" on Comedy Central and ABC from 1993 to 2002.

McGowen has been a central figure in the #MeToo movement as she was one of the first actresses to accuse convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault.

Her tweet regarding Maher comes after the the comedian spoke about the sexual assault accusations against Joe Biden on Friday's "Real Time."

Tara Reade, a former U.S. Senate staffer, said the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee assaulted her in 1993.

"You waited 27 years," Maher said on the show. "You think it couldn't wait a few more months? That's what I'd like to ask Ms. Reade. Why now?"

"I'm not saying why not 27 years ago. I understand it can take victims years to come forward. I'm saying, why not before Super Tuesday? Why not last fall when we still had a dozen other candidates to choose from? Why wait until Biden is our only hope against Trump and then take him down?"